5 Fat-Blasting Exercises That Are Better than Burpees

When it comes to fat-blasting exercises, burpees are the go-to option. Burpees target the abs and major muscles, revving up the heart rate and metabolism.

However, there are plenty of other bodyweight exercises that have the same calorie-burning benefits as burpees. Try squats, dips, and walking planks during your HIIT workouts — easy burpee substitutes.

To lose fat and build muscle, you need to work out your entire body. Full body exercises are ideal, as they work many muscle groups at once and save you time and energy.

If you approach weight loss with the right strategy, you will be able to burn fat and build muscle. That would mean you will burn more calories even when you're resting. Moreover, you will tone your body and feel better mentally and physically. The results will depend the quality of your effort, so be consistent and disciplined in what you do.

Best Fat-blasting Burpee Alternatives

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Tricep Dip

Tricep dips are solid fat-blasting exercises that simultaneously work out the arms and core. They can be done anywherel all you need is a solid surface like a chair or countertop at work or home.

Here's how you do this workout:

Lie on your back, with your knees bent and feet flat on the floor.

Place your hands under your lower back for support, and lift your body off the floor, squeezing your glutes and engaging your core.

Slowly lower yourself to just above the ground; pause, and push up through your heels to return to the starting position. Repeat.

2) Push-Up

Push-ups are one of the most classic fat-blasting bodyweight exercises around. They’re very easy to do.

Moreover, they can be modified in many ways and performed almost anywhere with a clean floor. If you’re working out regularly, there's no reason why you shouldn’t do push-ups.

How to do it?

Start by standing with your arms straight out in front of you, a bit wider than shoulder-width apart.

Straighten your back, and rest on your toes.

Bend forward till your nose almost touches the floor.

Stay there for a moment, and push against the ground as hard as you can to return to the starting position. Do 10-15 repetitions per set.

3) Planking

Planking is an effective fat-blasting and isometric exercise. By holding the body in a very specific posture, you can push the core, which is already a pretty strong muscle group to higher levels.

Planking is a great alternative to sit-ups, as you’re not putting excess strain on the body.

Here's how you do this exercise:

Lie on your belly with your elbows and toes on the floor.

Keep your back flat, and engage your core.

Hold this position for 30 seconds to a minute at a time, remembering to breathe throughout this exercise.

A timer can help you keep track of your time if you don't want to count it out in your head.

4) Mountain Climber

This kind of fat-blasting exercise has fallen out of fashion, but it shouldn't have to be.

Mountain climbers are an excellent exercise to include in a workout routine. They require little equipment and can be done anywhere, so they are ideal for those who are always on the go.

Here's how you do a mountain climber:

Start in a plank position, balancing on your toes and forearms.

Without moving your back or hips, lift one knee toward your chest, and return it to the starting position.

Repeat this movement with the opposite leg, and alternate back and forth in a smooth motion without slowing down.

Do 15-20 reps per set. If you don't feel like you're getting a challenge yet, increase the number of repetitions till you do.

5) Reverse Lunge

Reverse lunges are an excellent fat-blasting exercise that work the legs and core. They apply principles of balance to your workout while still keeping it challenging. That burns a lot of energy and help you lose weight if you regularly make time for it in your workout routine.

How to do it?

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart while holding weights in each hand.

Take a large step back, planting your foot on the ground.

Bend your front thigh till it's almost parallel to the floor and the trailing knee almost touches the floor.

Push down against the floor using your front thigh muscles to return to a standing position.

Repeat with your other leg 8-10 times per set.

Takeaway

If you’re looking to shed a few pounds through exercise, it might be time to branch out beyond burpees.

The aforementioned fat-blasting moves are better than burpees to get fit and push your results. They can help you get more efficient at burning fat, too, allowing you to drop more weight in less time.

