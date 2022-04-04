Fat-burning food: Best foods you can eat to help with weight loss!

The first step to weight loss is a controlled diet. Nutrition is key if you’re looking to see significant changes in your appearance. Everyone’s always looking to eat foods that can actively burn fat. While that is not something biologically possible within the body, there are certain foods you can eat on the regular that could boost metabolism, reduce appetite, or keep you satiated for longer.

One way to consume more fat-burning foods is to follow a high-protein, low-carb diet. While carbs are important to fuel your body’s energy requirements, proteins are more complex to digest and the body expends more energy digesting them, leading to a spike in calories burned and boosting metabolism.

In simpler terms: These foods may aid with weight loss.

Of course, having a deficit in overall calorie intake is another major factor to take note of when trying to lose weight.

Foods that aid with weight loss:

Most of these foods are high in protein and/or antioxidants, resulting in slower digestion and prolonged feelings of satiety. They are also packed with plenty of other micronutrients essential to our bodies.

Fatty fish

Certain fish are dense in high-quality protein and omega-3, which is a fatty acid proven to be heart-healthy. Regular consumption of fish oils have shown to create a drop in levels of cortisol, the stress hormone.

In addition, salmon and herring contain minerals necessary for thyroid regulation.

Salmon are a rich source of Omega-3. Image via Unsplash/Caroline Atwood

Along with salmon and herring, sardines and mackerel are also great for weight loss.

Eggs

There’s a reason eggs are such a popular breakfast food. They are rich in protein and essential micronutrients. Although they were previously associated with high cholesterol risks, newer studies have shown that whole eggs promote heart health.

Eggs keep you nourished and satiated. Image via Pexels/Roman Odintsov

Eating eggs for breakfast will keep you feeling full and high on energy throughout the day, thereby curbing appetite and cutting out the need to snack between meals.

Nuts

Nuts are a superb snack in between meals or just about any time. They are rich in micronutrients that provide a number of benefits to our bodies. They are also a good source of protein and healthy fats.

Nuts are a hassle-free healthy snack. Image via Unsplash/Maksim Shutov

Nuts are an easy and portable snack option. Nut butters such as peanuts and almond butters are also a great way to get these nutrients in. However, it is important to read the labels on the package so you don’t choose something with added sugars, oils, or preservatives.

The best options are almonds, walnuts, peanuts, cashews and pistachios.

Greek yogurt

Aside from being a delicious source of protein and calcium, Greek yogurt also contains probiotics that support good bacteria in your gut and keep inflammation and gut-related issues at bay.

A cup of yogurt ater meals helps with digestion. Image via Unsplash/Sara Cervera

Contrary to popular belief, the best yogurt for anyone is full-fat yogurt, as these are not stripped of any nutrients of linoleum acid, which promotes weight loss.

Green tea

Switch out all the other beverages for green tea. It is rich in antioxidants and aids with weight loss.

Green tea is rich in antioxidants. Image via Unsplash/Irene Ivantsova

Although it doesn’t have a significant effect on metabolism, it does contain epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG) and small amounts of caffeine, which are known to speed up metabolism.

Olive oil

Olive oil is the healthiest option for cooking oils out there. Not only is it lower in calories than other oils, it is also extremely heart-healthy and good for regulating cholesterol in the body.

Drizzling food in olive oil makes it richer. Image via Unsplash/Juan Gomez

Food cooked or drizzled in olive oil keeps you feeling satiated for long after you’ve consumed them.

Lean meats

Lean meats of chicken, beef, and pork are said to be effective in burning fat because they are so rich in protein and amino acids. Meat takes a long time to digest in the body which results in more energy expended and prolonged feelings of satiety.

Image via Unsplash/Eiliv Sonas Aceron

Additionally, consumption of meat during an overall calorie deficit is an excellent way to ensure your protein consumption is adequate to retain muscle mass during weight loss.

While no food can actively burn fat within the body (how we wish), there does exist a small number of foods that can help with the process in numerous ways discussed above.

It is also important to remember that diet and exercise go hand in hand when it comes to weight loss, so be sure to get your workout in if you really want to see results.

