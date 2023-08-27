FDA warns against using contaminated eye drops, issues voluntary recall of certain brands

On August 22, the USFDA warned against using contaminated eye drops from Dr. Berne's and LightEyez.

They issued a voluntary recall due to “bacterial contamination, fungal contamination, or both” of the following:

Dr. Berne's MSM Drops 5% Solution

LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair

Officials used Dr. Berne's drops and LightEyez MSM Eye Drops for sampling and testing, wherein it was revealed that neither product was sterile and was contaminated with bacteria.

The FDA notice further stated that because the items have methylsulfonylmethane (MSM) as an active component, they are unapproved medications that are being illegally promoted in the United States. According to the FDA, no negative occurrences have been documented as of yet.

Bacterial contamination in eye drops can result in vision impairment. (Image via Unsplash/ Liam Welch)

Although MSM has not been licensed for use in eye drops, it is a substance that is frequently used in alternative medicine and is occasionally used to treat arthritis.

They wrote:

“Patients who have signs or symptoms of an eye infection should talk to their health care professional or otherwise seek medical care immediately.”

The following are the bacterial contaminations recorded by the FDA:

Dr. Berne’s MSM Drops 5% Solution: Bacillus

LightEyez MSM Eye Drops – Eye Repair: Pseudomonas, mycobacterium, mycolicibacterium, methylorumbrum.

Risks associated with contaminated eye drops

FDA warns not to purchase such eye drops. (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

Eye health and general well-being are both significantly at risk from contaminated eye drops. The eyes are delicate organs, and any exposure to pollutants, pathogens, or foreign substances can result in infections, irritability, or other life-threatening issues.

FDA noted:

“Using contaminated eye drops could result in minor to serious vision-threatening infection which could possibly progress to a life-threatening infection.”

The following are some dangers connected to contaminated eye drops:

Irritation in eyes

Corneal damage

Temporary or permanent vision impairment

Keratitis

Conjunctivitis

Stop using eye drops immediately and seek the advice of a medical expert or eye specialist if you have any aforementioned discomfort, redness, vision problems, or other unexpected symptoms after using them.

This is not the first time that contaminated eye drops have been recalled. Numerous eye drops from EzriCare and Delsam Pharma were recalled earlier this year due to contamination issues that were later confirmed by the manufacturer. At least 14 people have lost their vision as a result of these infections.

After being contacted by the FDA, Dr. Berne's Whole Health Products verbally agreed to recall the eye drops, the FDA said in a statement. LightEyez Limited has not reacted to the FDA's outreach efforts or taken any steps to safeguard the public.