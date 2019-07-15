FEA 2019: Messe Frankfurt India hosts the Fitness extravaganza of the year in New Delhi

Press Release FOLLOW NEWS News 15 Jul 2019, 22:07 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fitness Excellence Awards (FEA) 2019 brought together the biggest personalities from the fitness community for a night to celebrate outstanding contribution to the industry. While fitness gurus enjoyed the evening, awards and felicitations were flowing their way. The event also saw the launch of the world’s first non-alcoholic Protein Beer by German brand – JoyBräu and a book-launch by Rajat Behl.

It was raining fitness stars at the Taj Palace where Messe Frankfurt India hosted the third edition of the Fitness Excellence Awards (FEA) 2019. With the fitness industry in the country being dispersed but progressing in every segment individually, this event was a befitting platform that brought together the country’s biggest fitness personalities covering segments like health and fitness professionals, athletes and sport enthusiasts, fitness influencers, and businesses to network with each other and their clientele. Along with high profile networking, the night also saw some outstanding contributors in the industry being felicitated for their work and innovations in the sector.

From organising B2B events to a glamorous fitness award show, Mr Michael Dehn, General Manager Sales & Marketing, Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India Pvt Ltd shared: “The awards ceremony will serve as an excellent opportunity to network and fortify business with existing and new clients alike. Along with the entertainment, I am assertive that FEA 2019 will open gates to many business prospects for everyone in attendance.”

The inauguration of the awards ceremony was a grand affair with none other than international award-winning sportsman, Limca book record holder, physician, former Special Forces officer of the Indian Army and founder of Soldierathon marathon - Major Dr. Surendra Poonia inaugurating the prestigious awards in New Delhi. He shared: “Fitness is the sign of perseverance, discipline, hard work and progress. Fit citizens are the biggest symbol and assets for growth & attitude of any nation and it is great to be here as part of FEA honouring the stalwarts from this industry.”

One of the esteemed jury panel members and industry’s popular face Rajiv Makhni, highlighted: “The FEA Awards are a great platform and an excellent recognition of the best of the best in an industry that is not just necessary but critical. Health and Fitness are vital and FEA shines a light on those organisations and individuals that are taking it to the next level.”

A special and reputed industry jury together with the official tabulators from Ernst & Young honoured the stars of the night. Among these were Mr Amar Chauhan and Ms Deepa Malik who were honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award to have set exemplary work for the upcoming generation. Mr Gaurav Taneja and Ms Deepika Chowdhury bagged the Fitness Influencer Award Male and Female respectively.

Other winners who received the FEA trophy were Mr Vinay Sangwan, Dr Anmol Jogani and Smita Dave Nagannawar as Iconic Personal Trainers, Ms Avni Kaul for dietician category and Nutan Khimasiya for the nutritionist category. Within the fitness innovation categories, Instafitness obtained the award for Online Training App, Angel Wellness for Health & Fitness Program and Nitrro for a special jury award as Gym Chain of the Year.

Apart from the long list of felicitations, FEA 2019 recognised special members from the industry for their extensive contribution. Among these were specially-abled coach working for physical rehabilitation and counselling of the physically-disabled - Mr Manoj Dawar and amputee champion para-cyclist - Mr Himanshu Kumar. Another special highlight of the night was the performance by the Yoga Artist’s Group - Asia’s first-ever team of visually impaired students who performed yoga acrobatics and stole the show with their incredible and meticulous act.

One of the most interesting segments, however, was the launch of the world’s first non-alcoholic Protein Beer by German brand – JoyBräu. With 21g of protein per 0.33l bottle, the innovative functional beverage with its unique recipe can be a delicious and refreshing alternative to a protein shake. Also making news at FEA was the book-launch of Super-human 1.0 by Rajat Behl which guidelines a 21-day plan to reverse diseases, lose weight and look 10 years younger.

Advertisement

The extravagant night saw the attendance of well-known gyms and related brands such as TechnoGym, Matrix, KFS, Fitline, Anytime Fitness, Gymline, Inbody India Pvt Ltd, SBS Spa, JoyBräu GmbH together with renowned faces such as former supermodel and Miss India Ruchitra Makhni, actress and web-series sensation Paniz Rehnama, celebrity trainer Radhika Karle and the famed ‘Indian Arnold’ – Suhas Khamkar who added glamour to the night.

With a list of highlights and captivating performances entertaining attendees throughout the night, Fitness Excellence Awards 2019 turned out to be one of the most glittering galas for the fitness industry.