Find yourself using dark humour? Study says you are likely to be more intelligent

Is dark humour linked to a higher level of intelligence? A study published in Springer Link found that individuals who displayed a preference for dark humor has higher verbal and non-verbal intelligence.

If you or your friend have a preference to crack jokes that may be frowned on or may be considered inappropriate for certain situations, you may have a liking for dark humour. The researchers used satirical cartoons taken from The Black Book by German cartoonist Uli Stein.

The participants were asked to rate their enjoyment. Interestingly, researchers also saw the role of aggression as a variable. Can these findings be generalized? It will always remain open to discussion. However, it's important to note that black humor may be tapping into a different type of intelligence.

The link between dark humour and intelligence

Humour is very subjective. Dark humour is not liked by everyone. (Image via Vecteezy/laphotospot)

Researchers tried to study the link between black humour, intelligence and levels of aggression.

Their primary finding was that individuals with a preference for dark humour have higher verbal and non-verbal intelligence. Additionally, they also found that individuals who have a penchant for dark humour are also likely to display lower levels of mood disturbance and passive-aggressive behavior. The researchers were surprised by the findings.

They hypothesized that individuals with heightened mood disturbances are less likely to find the cartoons humorous. Additionally, they hypothesized that higher levels of aggression led to lower levels of pleasure.

There needs to be more testing of the researchers' assumptions. But it's clear that there's a clear connection between mood, intelligence and humor. While laughter has scientific benefits for mental health, it's tough to generalize the benefits of dark humour.

Is humour a coping mechanism?

Is humour used as a coping mechanism? (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

Humour in general has been linked to higher levels of emotional intelligence. The underlying thought is that people are able to get themselves out of uncomfortable situations.

Humour also serves as a temporary coping mechanism for many individuals. While it might sound odd, many may find comfort in laughing it out during difficult times. As a matter of fact, people also find humour while working through grief. Again, it's important to note individual differences in the use of humor. Everyone has their own way to process their emotions and thoughts.

The appropriateness of dark humour is based on cultural and individual preferences. Of course, not all humour involves intelligence and can be considered inappropriate as well.

Further research and insights can help us understand the role of intelligence in other emotional constructs.

Dark humour is not for everyone, but as researchers try to understand its cognitive process, it appears that it requires some level of intelligence.

Additionally, individuals with a seemingly better temperament are found to enjoy dark humour more. It's important to note that it doesn't mean that healthy humour doesn't require intelligence. Humour helps us cope in many ways and take situations lightly.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

