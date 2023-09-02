Finding a treatment for OCD and anxiety? Unshackle your mind

If you're suspecting that you may have OCD and anxiety, something that may comfort you is that help is available.

OCD and anxiety treatment can be long-term and complex but can also help manage your symptoms. Obssessive compulsive disorder is a type of anxiety disorder. Naturally, many symptoms of anxiety can be seen in an individual with OCD.

Seeking treatment for both conditions is essential, as it can bring about a balance in your life. If you have any of these issues or both, you know that they make you live life on the edge.

What's the relationship between OCD and anxiety?

Mental health issues can significantly impact everyday life. (Image via Freepik)

Although each disorder has its own set of symptoms and impact on an individual, they may exist as co-occuring disorders.

Think of that more closely. Imagine that a person has OCD. They're already troubled by intrusive thoughts and images. What happens when they experience that over time and find no relief? Naturally, every time a thought pops up, their anxiety heightens.

There's no cause and effect relationship between anxiety and OCD, but they can exist closely together. In fact, studies also show an overlap in brain areas that are involved in both disorders.

An individual with excessive anxiety and nervousness may become vulnerable to developing other mental health issues. The good news is that as their manifestations are similar, the treatment approaches also become integrated and similar.

OCD and anxiety treatment: Is there a better one?

What is the treatment for OCD and anxiety? (Image via Freepik)

If we go by the amount of research conducted and the effectiveness of treatment, cognitive behavioral therapy is the forerunner.

All anxiety disorders are plagued with thoughts and worries that can make it difficult for you to focus on the present. Most often, these worries are rooted in fear, so a mental health professional can help you replace these. However, irrespective of what the internet tells you, you must see whether CBT is the best fit for you.

Exposure and response prevention, which stems from CBT, has also been found to be effective for OCD. It's generally a good idea to add on mindfulness tools to any therapeutic modality, as they can easily be adapted to your everyday routine. Anti-anxiety medications like Clonazepam may be given to you for emergency situations.

However, it's not easy to point out the best medication for OCD and anxiety, especially as new studies reveal the effects of popular medications. While the research on medication continues, it's essential for you to seek the necessary help when you feel comfortable.

When you know the best available treatments for OCD and anxiety, you're empowered with the ability to make a choice.

A lot of times, mental health issues have a negative impact on how we think and how we recover. The first step then is to recognize that you have a way out of the dreadful combination of OCD and anxiety.

Something that can help you get more insights into what works for you is taking a step towards professional help. It can be scary at first, but all of us need support at some point. A professional can do much more justice than someone you know closely.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.