Fitness Expert Whitney Johns Shares Her Top Tips on Getting Great Glutes

To discuss the importance of a strong set of glutes, Muscle and Fitness interacted with famed fitness influencer Whitney Johns. She advocated the need for stronger glutes and the best ways to obtain them.

Great glutes are the hallmark of a great physique. While women are constantly trying to work their glutes and add muscle mass, men typically tend to shy away from glute workouts, as they don't fancy them. However, glutes can add a lot to the physique, regardless of your gender.

Whitney Johns' Tips For Stronger Glutes

Whitney had a few tips to share when asked about her opinion on the importance of training the glutes:

“Stability, strength, posture, power, these are all benefits of training your glutes. Functionally, it is super important to have strong glutes as well as the aesthetic benefits," says Johns.

Johns, being a certified personal trainer, has often provided valuable training information to fans online. Now, she is developing and marketing her app, 'Find Your Fit With Whit'. The application provides a scientific-based, tailor-made workout routine, specifically catering to user's needs, goals, equipment, and resources.

Johns stresses on the importance of good form. Good posture and a clear understanding of the exercise goes a long way. In the quest to build glutes, or any other muscle, good form is paramont.

About rep ranges, she said:

“Your glutes are a combination of fast-twitch, and slow-twitch muscles. Fast-twitch muscles are really going to respond to the strength training, heavier compound movements like squats and deadlifts, lunges and compound movements, somewhere around the 4-to-8-rep range. The slow twitch muscles respond to the higher volume; lighter movements like bodyweight type stuff, or it could be cables that are just lighter, in the 12-to-30-rep range.”

Working hard in the gym to build strong glutes is great. However, all that work would amount to nothing if you don't eat right. Exercise is just 20% of the job; a good diet forms the other 80%. As they say, you can't out-train a bad diet. Whitney says that to build strong glutes, you must eat in a surplus:

“I get a lot of people who want to build their glutes, but they also want to be on a diet. You can’t really build that muscle on a calorie deficit.”

When it comes to calories, it's easy to get overwhelmed. To fix that, Whitney Johns suggests tracking your macros, as you can fine tune the details and make sure you're getting your required intake of protein, carbs, and fats daily.

Tracking your calories as a whole instead of breaking them down can lead to confusion. That's because it's of utmost importance to have enough protein to gain muscle, which you might not be consuming if you aren't aware of the specific numbers.

Johns opines that you can't just isolate the glutes and hope for the best. Holistic development of the leg muscles is important. That means building the muscles in the quads, hamstrings, and calves too.

Finding the right kind of equipment can be taxing, to say the least. There's a lot you could do away with, and a lot that could benefit you greatly. For that, Johns suggests narrowing down and investing in only the key pieces of equipment.

Ankle weights, resistance bands, and a set of dumbbells are pretty much all you're going to need. Working in high volume sets with the aforementioned equipment can give you the best results. If you're trying to take things up a notch, then obviously, look towards buying a barbell and a set of kettlebells.

Takeaway

Whitney Johns certainly had a lot to say regarding glutes and laid out some hard-hitting facts.

Training the glutes doesn't have to be a menial, sore task, and you should embrace the process for what it is, as the result will be better if you enjoy the journey.

