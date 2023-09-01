Fitness Influencer Larissa Borges dies after suffering double cardiac arrests

Well-known fitness influencer Larissa Borges recently passed away after suffering two cardiac arrests within a span of a few days. Her family broke the news to the public by uploading an Instagram post via her personal account.

The post, primarily written in Brazilian, was captioned:

"Our beloved daughter, take your steps with God, and be blessed."

It has been reported that the fitness influencer suffered the first cardiac arrest when she was in Gramado, travelling. Following that, she was hospitalized on August 20, 2023. Larissa Borges went into a coma and days later on August 28, 2023, she suffered another cardiac arrest, several moments after which she passed away.

Although details of the incident haven't been released yet, some suspect it to be a case of severe intoxication. Speaking on the matter, Deputy Gustavo Barcellos reported, saying:

"There is a report of a possible ingestion of narcotic substances, accumulated with alcoholic beverages."

However, the true nature of the incident can only be known after the post-mortem and necropsy reports come in.

What is cardiac arrest?

A cardiac arrest occurs when there is a lack of blood flow to the brain and other vital organs (Image via pexels/freestocks.org)

A cardiac arrest occurs when the heart stops beating abruptly. This usually happens when the brain and other organs are no longer able to receive sufficient amounts of blood. This can make a person unconscious, disabled, or in extreme cases can also lead to death.

Some of the common symptoms of a cardiac arrest are:

Nausea

Difficulty in breathing

Chest pain

Increasing heart rate

Lethargy

Dizziness

A lingering feeling of losing consciousness

Although these are some common symptoms of cardiac arrest, it is possible that in some cases the person does not experience any signs at all. In that case, it becomes very difficult to report the symptoms and seek immediate treatment.

Things you should know about Larissa Borges, the fitness influencer who died recently

As a fitness influencer, Larissa Borges kept updating her Instagram followers about her life occasionally (Image via Instagram/Larissa Borges)

Larissa Borges is a famous Brazilian fitness influencer with a huge social media following of 34.1k on Instagram. She is widely known for uploading snippets of her life on the platform, sometimes sharing pictures from her travels all across the globe. She also sometimes shared workout videos of herself from the gym.

On August 20, 2023, the fitness influencer was admitted to a hospital after she suffered a cardiac arrest. Following this, she went into a coma and seven days later she experienced another cardiac arrest. This time around, her body could not endure it any more which resulted in her death some moments later.

News about the cause of Larissa's death has not been revealed yet. However, professionals examining the case have said that they think that narcotics and alcohol were involved in the fitness influencer's tragic demise.

The incident of Larissa Borges serves as a strict reminder of the severe implications of substance abuse. If the cause of her death is proven to be due to narcotics consumption, her name will be added to the list of all the other public personalities who have lost their lives to the same issue.