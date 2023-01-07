5 Best Pistol Squat Progressions – Basic to Advanced

Pistol squats are considered a very advanced squat variation that can help improve other athletic and lifting-related abilities — whether you’re an athlete or not.

Although they are generally not used as a main exercise by most lifters, they're useful for improving lower body balance and strength in the frontal and transverse planes.

It's not entirely uncommon to see elite-level powerlifters or Olympic lifters regularly do this exercise in their warm-up, supplementary, or accessory training sessions — especially those who focus on powerlifting or explosive sports like rugby, soccer, field hockey, and track and field (like sprinting).

Best Pistol Squat Progressions - Basic to Advanced

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Bodyweight Squat

Bodyweight squats are the most basic form of pistol squat. They're also a great way to work on getting your form down before moving on to more intense progressions.

To do this variation, start by standing with your feet flat on the ground, shoulder width apart. Lower yourself into a squat till the thighs are parallel with the floor or lower.

Keep your back straight at all times, and make sure that you're not leaning forward or backward as you descend down into the position. Also, make sure that both feet stay flat during each rep.

2) Split Squat

The split squat is the best way to improve pistol squat form. (Image via Unsplash/Sven Mieke)

The split squat is an excellent tool to learn the movement of the pistol squat.

You can do this exercise with a dumbbell, kettlebell, or barbell, or you can use one leg or two legs at a time depending on your skill level and ability. The exercise can be performed with both feet together or apart depending on what works best for you.

3) Bulgarian Split Squat

Bulgarian split squat builds lower body strength. (Image via Unsplash/Julien Tromeur)

The next step in achieving a pistol squat is to show an even greater amount of leg strength and balance using the Bulgarian split squat.

Like the regular split squat, the Bulgarian version requires you to place one foot on an elevated surface behind you. This change in foot position shifts more work onto the front leg.

It's done as follows:

Start with your feet shoulder-width apart and the back foot on top of a bench or box.

Place your hands on the front of your hips; keep a tall spine, and look forward.

Push through the heel of your front foot to lower down till both knees are at 90 degrees.

Return to the starting position by extending through both legs, keeping the back leg straight.

Squeeze the glutes at the top of each rep for added stability.

4) Rocking Box Pistol Squat

The rocking box pistol squat is a great progression, as it teaches you to control your legs on the way down. That's important, as it helps you learn to use your glutes and hamstrings properly, which is key for performing a pistol squat.

This variation also teaches you to keep the leg straight, which is important for doing pistol squats.

5) Single Leg Step Down

Single leg step down helps in regaining control of your body. (Image via Unsplash/Mariah Krafft)

While this movement is very similar to the pistol squat, an important difference is that you will have to have good balance and control of your body. You can use a step, bench, or chair to help you with the exercise. This is a good exercise to do before doing the pistol squat.

Takeaway

When practicing the aforementioned pistol squat progressions, remember that each progression is designed to prepare you for the next one. Before you start doing the pistol squat, you need to make sure that your body and mind are ready.

The most important thing is to do all these exercises at a tempo that feels right for the body. When it comes to technique, you can always correct your mistakes with practice. Also, don’t rush getting from one exercise to the next — make sure that you’re ready before progressing.

Poll : 0 votes