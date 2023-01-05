A stair climber workout should be a part of your overall routine if you have access to the machine.

It goes without saying that any cardio machine is going to be an excellent tool to accelerate weight loss. Keeping that in mind, a stair climber can be very useful.

How does a stair climber workout help with weight loss?

Before understanding the various stair climber workouts at your disposal for weight loss, it’s beneficial to know how the workout can aid in weight loss.

A stair climber workout requires significant energy, as it replicates climbing stairs. As a result, the body needs to burn excess calories to generate the required energy. These excess calories are basically the stored fat the body uses to provide fuel for the rigorous work done in a stair climber workout.

Best stair climber workouts

A stair climber workout can be of various types, such as high-intensity interval training or a part of a circuit. The ultimate goal, though, is to ensure that you’re raising your heart rate, which in turn triggers the weight loss process.

Speaking of a great stair stepper workout, here are five you can try during your next session with the stairclimber:

1) HIIT routine

A high-intensity interval training requires you to use 100% effort for a certain period of time followed by 20% effort.

For a HIIT workout, you can try the following:

Five-minutes warm-up at a slow and easy pace.

Thirty seconds at a vigorous pace followed by 30 seconds at a slow or moderate pace.

Repeat the 30-30 cycle at least 5-8 times.

Keep pushing the number of rounds as your endurance improves.

2) Booty builder

A stair workout is an excellent way to build the posterior, and there are several ways to go about the same.

However, one of the most popular ones is to use a workout that stretches the glutes and adds resistance against the muscles.

Try the following:

Thirty seconds side climbing at a moderate pace (per side)

Thirty seconds normal climb at a moderate pace.

Thirty seconds climbing at a slow pace but skipping a step to stretch and develop the glute muscles.

Thirty seconds of kickbacks at a slow pace.

The above stair stepper workout is for beginners. As you become more confident on the stair climber, you can add pace and time to your workout.

3) Cardio session

As simple as it can get, you can focus on a steady state cardio session. Time and pace depends on what your goals are.

While some may aim for 20 minutes, regardless of the number of calories burned (as shown on the machine), others may opt to continue till they burn a certain number of calories, for example: 250 calories.

4) Circuit training

Any circuit training includes a number of exercises done consecutively, which is counted as one round. You can do a stair climber workout as part of a circuit.

An example is the following:

Twenty jumping jacks

Ten push-ups

Twenty-second moderate/high pace stair climber

Ten high-knees

Rest for 40 seconds

You can do as many rounds as your endurance allows you to, but aim to complete at least 5-6 rounds of the circuit.

5) Workout finisher

A stair climber workout can be used to end your workout session. One of the reasons why that works is because a stair stepper workout works on the lower body and has a significant impact on overall endurance too.

You can use a stair climber workout (approximately 5-10 minutes) to cool down after a rigorous workout session.

Bottom Line

Any workout involving a cardio machine can help with weight loss. It should be kept in mind, though, that focusing on resistance training and cardio is the optimum way to burn calories.

If you only focus on a stair climber or treadmill workout for weight loss, the weight loss process won’t be as accelerated as it would be with weight training.

