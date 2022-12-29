5 Best Underhand Barbell Row Alternative

If you're looking to spice up your routine, you can try out some underhand barbell row alternatives.
The barbell row, also known as the bent-over row, is a common pulling exercise you have probably seen in the gym and perhaps even done yourself. It's a complex exercise that works the biceps to help with the pulling motion and boosts the upper and lower back.
The underhand barbell row can help in pull exercises like pull-ups and deadlifts, as these exercises activate similar muscles. So, including it in your workout programme is a terrific idea for powerlifters, CrossFitters, and ordinary gymgoers.
Underhand Barbell Row Alternatives to Try
We have the options you need, whether bent-over rows hurt your back or you're just looking for some new lat exercises. Here’s a list of five alternatives to try:
1) T-Bar Row
One of the most well-liked underhand barbell row alternatives is the T-bar row. It's comparable to the barbell row in that you can lift a lot of weight, which puts a lot of strain on the lats.
The T-bar row provides a far better lat-focused pump than the barbell row, which many people claim is better for total back development.
Here’s how to do a t-bar row:
- Put your knees slightly bent and feet hip-width apart.
- Take an overhand grip on the T-bar handles. Set your body at a 45-degree angle to the floor by hinging from the hips.
- Keep your elbows tucked in as you slowly raise the weight towards your torso.
- Hold the joint squeeze between your shoulder blades.
- Retrace your steps back to the start of the movement, and do it again for the appropriate number of reps.
2) Banded Row
The banded row is a great underhand barbell row alternative that can be done at home.
It's a very adaptable resistance band exercise that's good for any lifter's training regimen. This exercise can be performed with a lot of repetitions and sets with little strain on the neurological system.
Here’s how to do a banded row:
- Wrap a band at the level of your sternum around a pole or comparable object.
- Hold the band with your hands together, a little wider than shoulder width.
- Face forward with the head neutral and knees bent.
- Slowly move the band close to your belly button from the starting position.
- The hands should be just a little bit apart as you draw towards your belly button.
- When the belly button is touched, stop talking.
- Slowly retrace your steps to where you were before.
3) Single-Arm Dumbbell Row
One of the best underhand barbell row alternatives for building muscle in lats is the single-arm row. It's categorized as an isolation exercise so that you may concentrate all your efforts on the back muscles.
Here’s how to do a single-arm row:
- Set up a bench so that it's flat.
- Pick a dumbbell, and put it down on the ground next to the bench.
- Keeping your torso horizontally straight, place your left arm and left leg on the bench.
- Pick up the dumbbell.
- Pull the dumbbell up to your midsection while retracting the shoulder blades, and slowly lower it.
- Finish your set, and move on to the other arm.
4) Seated Band Row
This underhand barbell row alternative is a great option if you're traveling or have limited space at your home gym. The movement has a different strength curve than the barbell bent-over row, as it uses resistance bands.
Here’s how to do a seated band row:
- Put a resistance band on your feet.
- Use a neutral grip to hold the band on both sides.
- Tension in the scapula is produced by pulling the shoulder blades back and down.
- The hands should now be close to your chest as you pull the elbows back.
- Hold for a brief moment before starting over.
- Replicate the action.
5) Inverted row
This bodyweight exercise is a wonderful underhand barbell row alternative. Raise yourself towards a barbell, which is typically perched on a squat rack, without the use of handles.
Here’s how to do an inverted row:
- Fix a barbell to the frame of a power rack or squat rack.
- Utilize an overhand, shoulder-width grip to hold onto the barbell.
- Put your arms straight and body at a 45-degree angle or lower.
- Lift yourself towards the barbell till the chest contacts it while maintaining a straight body.
- Return gradually to the starting position, and repeat.
Takeaway
The aforementioned underhand barbell row alternatives are a great way to scale up your routine.
When the mid-back muscle groups gain less benefit from the barbell row alone, athletes of high to intermediate level may replace another exercise in place of the barbell row to create a more focused or intensive training stimulus.