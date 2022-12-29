5 Best Underhand Barbell Row Alternative

If you're looking to spice up your routine, you can try out some underhand barbell row alternatives.

The barbell row, also known as the bent-over row, is a common pulling exercise you have probably seen in the gym and perhaps even done yourself. It's a complex exercise that works the biceps to help with the pulling motion and boosts the upper and lower back.

The underhand barbell row can help in pull exercises like pull-ups and deadlifts, as these exercises activate similar muscles. So, including it in your workout programme is a terrific idea for powerlifters, CrossFitters, and ordinary gymgoers.

Underhand Barbell Row Alternatives to Try

We have the options you need, whether bent-over rows hurt your back or you're just looking for some new lat exercises. Here’s a list of five alternatives to try:

1) T-Bar Row

The underhand barbell row can help pull exercises. (Image via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

One of the most well-liked underhand barbell row alternatives is the T-bar row. It's comparable to the barbell row in that you can lift a lot of weight, which puts a lot of strain on the lats.

The T-bar row provides a far better lat-focused pump than the barbell row, which many people claim is better for total back development.

Here’s how to do a t-bar row:

Put your knees slightly bent and feet hip-width apart.

Take an overhand grip on the T-bar handles. Set your body at a 45-degree angle to the floor by hinging from the hips.

Keep your elbows tucked in as you slowly raise the weight towards your torso.

Hold the joint squeeze between your shoulder blades.

Retrace your steps back to the start of the movement, and do it again for the appropriate number of reps.

2) Banded Row

The banded row is a great underhand barbell row alternative that can be done at home.

It's a very adaptable resistance band exercise that's good for any lifter's training regimen. This exercise can be performed with a lot of repetitions and sets with little strain on the neurological system.

Here’s how to do a banded row:

Wrap a band at the level of your sternum around a pole or comparable object.

Hold the band with your hands together, a little wider than shoulder width.

Face forward with the head neutral and knees bent.

Slowly move the band close to your belly button from the starting position.

The hands should be just a little bit apart as you draw towards your belly button.

When the belly button is touched, stop talking.

Slowly retrace your steps to where you were before.

3) Single-Arm Dumbbell Row

Single arm dumbbell row is a great alternative for barbell row. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

One of the best underhand barbell row alternatives for building muscle in lats is the single-arm row. It's categorized as an isolation exercise so that you may concentrate all your efforts on the back muscles.

Here’s how to do a single-arm row:

Set up a bench so that it's flat.

Pick a dumbbell, and put it down on the ground next to the bench.

Keeping your torso horizontally straight, place your left arm and left leg on the bench.

Pick up the dumbbell.

Pull the dumbbell up to your midsection while retracting the shoulder blades, and slowly lower it.

Finish your set, and move on to the other arm.

4) Seated Band Row

This underhand barbell row alternative is a great option for you if you're traveling. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

This underhand barbell row alternative is a great option if you're traveling or have limited space at your home gym. The movement has a different strength curve than the barbell bent-over row, as it uses resistance bands.

Here’s how to do a seated band row:

Put a resistance band on your feet.

Use a neutral grip to hold the band on both sides.

Tension in the scapula is produced by pulling the shoulder blades back and down.

The hands should now be close to your chest as you pull the elbows back.

Hold for a brief moment before starting over.

Replicate the action.

5) Inverted row

This bodyweight exercise is a wonderful underhand barbell row alternative. Raise yourself towards a barbell, which is typically perched on a squat rack, without the use of handles.

Here’s how to do an inverted row:

Fix a barbell to the frame of a power rack or squat rack.

Utilize an overhand, shoulder-width grip to hold onto the barbell.

Put your arms straight and body at a 45-degree angle or lower.

Lift yourself towards the barbell till the chest contacts it while maintaining a straight body.

Return gradually to the starting position, and repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned underhand barbell row alternatives are a great way to scale up your routine.

When the mid-back muscle groups gain less benefit from the barbell row alone, athletes of high to intermediate level may replace another exercise in place of the barbell row to create a more focused or intensive training stimulus.

Poll : 0 votes