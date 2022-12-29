Create

5 Best Underhand Barbell Row Alternative

By Divya
Modified Dec 29, 2022 06:00 AM IST
Underhand barbell row alternatives are a great option to spice up daily routine. (Image via Pexels/ Anaastasia Shuraeva)
Underhand barbell row alternatives are a great option to spice up your daily routine. (Image via Pexels/Anaastasia Shuraeva)

If you're looking to spice up your routine, you can try out some underhand barbell row alternatives.

The barbell row, also known as the bent-over row, is a common pulling exercise you have probably seen in the gym and perhaps even done yourself. It's a complex exercise that works the biceps to help with the pulling motion and boosts the upper and lower back.

The underhand barbell row can help in pull exercises like pull-ups and deadlifts, as these exercises activate similar muscles. So, including it in your workout programme is a terrific idea for powerlifters, CrossFitters, and ordinary gymgoers.

Underhand Barbell Row Alternatives to Try

We have the options you need, whether bent-over rows hurt your back or you're just looking for some new lat exercises. Here’s a list of five alternatives to try:

1) T-Bar Row

The underhand barbell row can help pull exercises. (Image via Pexels/Victor Freitas)
The underhand barbell row can help pull exercises. (Image via Pexels/Victor Freitas)

One of the most well-liked underhand barbell row alternatives is the T-bar row. It's comparable to the barbell row in that you can lift a lot of weight, which puts a lot of strain on the lats.

The T-bar row provides a far better lat-focused pump than the barbell row, which many people claim is better for total back development.

Here’s how to do a t-bar row:

  • Put your knees slightly bent and feet hip-width apart.
  • Take an overhand grip on the T-bar handles. Set your body at a 45-degree angle to the floor by hinging from the hips.
  • Keep your elbows tucked in as you slowly raise the weight towards your torso.
  • Hold the joint squeeze between your shoulder blades.
  • Retrace your steps back to the start of the movement, and do it again for the appropriate number of reps.

2) Banded Row

The banded row is a great underhand barbell row alternative that can be done at home.

It's a very adaptable resistance band exercise that's good for any lifter's training regimen. This exercise can be performed with a lot of repetitions and sets with little strain on the neurological system.

Here’s how to do a banded row:

  • Wrap a band at the level of your sternum around a pole or comparable object.
  • Hold the band with your hands together, a little wider than shoulder width.
  • Face forward with the head neutral and knees bent.
  • Slowly move the band close to your belly button from the starting position.
  • The hands should be just a little bit apart as you draw towards your belly button.
  • When the belly button is touched, stop talking.
  • Slowly retrace your steps to where you were before.

3) Single-Arm Dumbbell Row

Single arm dumbbell row is a great alternative for barbell row. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)
Single arm dumbbell row is a great alternative for barbell row. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

One of the best underhand barbell row alternatives for building muscle in lats is the single-arm row. It's categorized as an isolation exercise so that you may concentrate all your efforts on the back muscles.

Here’s how to do a single-arm row:

  • Set up a bench so that it's flat.
  • Pick a dumbbell, and put it down on the ground next to the bench.
  • Keeping your torso horizontally straight, place your left arm and left leg on the bench.
  • Pick up the dumbbell.
  • Pull the dumbbell up to your midsection while retracting the shoulder blades, and slowly lower it.
  • Finish your set, and move on to the other arm.

4) Seated Band Row

This underhand barbell row alternative is a great option for you if you&#039;re traveling. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)
This underhand barbell row alternative is a great option for you if you're traveling. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

This underhand barbell row alternative is a great option if you're traveling or have limited space at your home gym. The movement has a different strength curve than the barbell bent-over row, as it uses resistance bands.

Here’s how to do a seated band row:

  • Put a resistance band on your feet.
  • Use a neutral grip to hold the band on both sides.
  • Tension in the scapula is produced by pulling the shoulder blades back and down.
  • The hands should now be close to your chest as you pull the elbows back.
  • Hold for a brief moment before starting over.
  • Replicate the action.

5) Inverted row

This bodyweight exercise is a wonderful underhand barbell row alternative. Raise yourself towards a barbell, which is typically perched on a squat rack, without the use of handles.

Here’s how to do an inverted row:

  • Fix a barbell to the frame of a power rack or squat rack.
  • Utilize an overhand, shoulder-width grip to hold onto the barbell.
  • Put your arms straight and body at a 45-degree angle or lower.
  • Lift yourself towards the barbell till the chest contacts it while maintaining a straight body.
  • Return gradually to the starting position, and repeat.

Takeaway

The aforementioned underhand barbell row alternatives are a great way to scale up your routine.

When the mid-back muscle groups gain less benefit from the barbell row alone, athletes of high to intermediate level may replace another exercise in place of the barbell row to create a more focused or intensive training stimulus.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...