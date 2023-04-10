5 easy tips to stop grinding teeth in sleep

Do you wake up with a sore jaw or headaches in the morning? If yes, you may be one of the many people who are in the habit of grinding teeth in sleep.

Teeth grinding, also known as bruxism, affects a lot of people, and it can be harmful to dental health. Don't worry, though, as we will give you some easy tips to stop grinding your teeth at night.

What is teeth grinding?

Grinding teeth in sleep or bruxism is the habit of clenching, grinding or gnashing the teeth together. Most people grind their teeth during sleep, which makes it difficult to control. Grinding teeth in sleep can cause tooth damage, jaw pain, headaches and even earaches.

How to stop grinding teeth in sleep

Here are five ways:

Tip #1: Reduce stress and anxiety

Can cause dental damage and health issues. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Stress and anxiety are two of the most common causes of grinding teeth in sleep. If you're under a lot of stress, the body tends to hold that stress in the jaw muscles, which can lead to grinding teeth at night.

Finding ways to reduce stress can help reduce teeth grinding. Try relaxation techniques such as deep breathing, meditation, or yoga to help reduce stress.

Tip #2: Wear a mouthguard

Wearing a mouthguard can be helpful in preventing grinding teeth in sleep. A mouthguard is a plastic or rubber device that fits over your teeth and is worn while you sleep. It helps cushion the teeth and prevents them from grinding together.

There are different types of mouthguards available, including custom-fitted ones from the dentist or over-the-counter ones from your local pharmacy.

Tip #3: Avoid stimulants

Coffee can contribute to common stressors (Image via Pexels/Content Pixie)

Stimulants like caffeine and nicotine can increase your likelihood of grinding teeth at night. Try to avoid consuming stimulants for at least two hours before going to bed.

If you're a smoker, try to quit smoking or at least reduce the number of cigarettes you smoke per day.

Tip #4: Practice jaw exercises

Jaw exercises can help strengthen the jaw muscles and reduce likelihood of grinding teeth in sleep. Practice jaw exercises during the day, like opening and closing the mouth slowly, moving the jaw side to side, and stretching the jaw muscles.

Tip #5: Visit your dentist regularly

If untreated, it can lead to tooth sensitivity (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

Regular dental check-ups can help identify teeth grinding before it causes serious damage. Your dentist can check your teeth for signs of grinding, like wear and tear, and can provide advice on how to stop grinding your teeth.

In some cases, your dentist may recommend a dental procedure to help prevent further damage.

Teeth grinding is a common problem that affects many people. However, there are easy ways to prevent grinding teeth in sleep, like reducing stress, wearing a mouthguard, avoiding stimulants, practicing jaw exercises and visiting your dentist regularly.

By following the aforementioned simple tips, you can reduce the likelihood of grinding teeth and keep your teeth healthy. Remember that if you're experiencing symptoms of teeth grinding, like jaw pain or headaches, it's important to speak to your dentist. They can help identify the cause of your grinding and provide treatment options that are specific to your needs.

So, start practicing these tips today, and give your teeth a break from grinding at night.

