5 Effective Exercises For Wider Hips

Are you looking for ways to get wider hips? A lot of people desire a more hourglass-like figure, and for many, that means having wider hips.

While genetics play a role in the shape of the body, there're exercises that can help you achieve your desired hip width. In this article, we will discuss some effective exercises for wider hips.

Before diving into the exercises, though, it's important to note that spot reduction, or the notion that you can target fat loss in specific areas of the body, is a myth. To lose fat, you need to create a calorie deficit through a combination of diet and exercise. The following exercises can help strengthen and tone the muscles in the hips, which can give the appearance of wider hips.

Most Effective Exercises For Wider Hips

Here's a look at five such exercises:

1) Glute Bridge

The glute bridge is a classic exercise for widening the hips. (Image via Pexels/Anna Shvets)

The first exercise on our list is the glute bridge. This exercise targets the gluteus maximus, the largest muscle in the body, which is responsible for extending the hips.

Strong glutes not only help to give the appearance of wider hips but also provide functional benefits like improved posture and reduced risk of lower back pain.

To perform a glute bridge, lie on your back with your knees bent and feet flat on the ground. Proceed as follows:

Lift your hips off the ground, squeezing your glutes as you do so.

Hold for a few seconds before lowering your hips back down.

Start with three sets of ten reps, and gradually increase the number of reps and sets as you get stronger.

2) Side Lunge

Side lunges are another great exercise for wider hips. This exercise targets the muscles in the inner and outer thighs, which can help give the appearance of wider hips. Side lunges also improve balance and stability, making them a great functional exercise too.

To perform a side lunge, stand with your feet shoulder-width apart. Proceed as follows:

Step out to the side with one leg, and lower your hips down into a lunge position.

Keep your chest lifted and back straight as you lower down.

Push through the heel of your lead foot to return to the starting position.

Start with three sets of ten reps on each side, and gradually increase the number of reps and sets as you get stronger.

3) Clamshell

Clamshells are a great exercise for widening the hips. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Clamshells are a great exercise for targeting the muscles in the hips and outer thighs.

To perform a clamshell, lie on your side with your legs stacked on top of each other and knees bent. Proceed as follows:

Lift the top leg up, keeping your feet together, and lower it back down.

Start with three sets of ten reps on each side, and gradually increase the number of reps and sets as you get stronger.

4) Hip Thrust

Hip thrusts are another great exercise for targeting the gluteus maximus. It can help you build a strong lower body and widen the hips.

To perform a hip thrust, sit on the ground with your back against a bench or step and feet flat on the ground. Proceed as follows:

Lift your hips off the ground, squeezing your glutes as you do so.

Hold for a few seconds before lowering your hips back down.

Start with three sets of ten reps, and gradually increase the number of reps and sets as you get stronger.

5) Donkey Kick

Donkey kicks are a great exercise for the hips. (Image via Unsplash/Bruce Mars)

Donkey kicks are a great exercise for targeting the muscles in the hips and buttocks. This exercise stretches the glute muscles and can work the pelvic region effectively, helping build wider hips.

To perform a donkey kick, start on all fours, with the wrists under the shoulders and knees under the hips. Proceed as follows:

Lift one leg up, keeping the knee bent, and lower it back down.

Start with three sets of ten reps on each side, and gradually increase the number of reps and sets as you get stronger.

Conclusion

The aforementioned exercises are some of the best you can do to get wider hips. While you can't tone or specifically target the pelvic region, building strong hips is the key to a more robust and healthy lower body. With a combination of heavy lifting and good form, you can build muscle and widen your hips.

