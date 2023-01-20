5 Inflammatory Foods to Avoid

Have you ever wanted a nice list of inflammatory foods to avoid? Just for convenience, you know. We decided to make one so that the next time you're searching for inflammatory foods to avoid, you can simply get it all in one place.

Even though the winter season is stunning, it presents its own set of difficulties. The elderly and those with compromised immune systems particularly feel the impact of winter. We're more likely to catch a cold, develop a cough, or experience chronic inflammation due to the extreme cold.

Certain foods can contribute to inflammation and chronic disease. We tend to have most of these foods in winter, so here's a list of a few common inflammatory foods to avoid during the winter season.

Check out this list of foods that cause inflammation in your body.

Inflammatory Foods to Avoid

Check out the following list of five inflammatory foods to avoid.

1) High Fructore Corn Syrup / Sugar

Sugary foods are in general very inflammatory (Image via Pexels/Alexander Grey)

The two most common forms of added sugar in the typical Western diet are table sugar (sucrose) and high fructose corn syrup (HFCS). Glucose and fructose each make up half of sugar, but in high fructose corn syrup, glucose makes up only about 45% of the sugar content and fructose makes up about 55%.

Added sugars are bad for you, as they raise risk of inflammation and illness. Sugar's potential danger stems from the fact that it provides a ready source of fructose.

Fruits and vegetables naturally contain small amounts of fructose, but consuming large amounts of added sugars can be harmful. Obesity, insulin resistance, diabetes, nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, cancer, and chronic kidney disease have all been linked to excessive fructose consumption.

Foods like candy, chocolate, soft drinks, cakes, cookies, doughnuts, sweet pastries, and even some cereals have a lot of extra sugar.

2) Meat Cooked at High Temperature

Meats seared at high temperatures form high levels of inflammatory compounds (Image via Pexels/Tim Russman)

Highly heat-processed meats, such as bacon, sausage, ham, and smoked meat, are all examples of inflammatory foods to avoid.

They're linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and some forms of cancer. Grilling, barbecuing, roasting, frying, toasting, and searing are other high-heat cooking methods.

When meats are cooked at very high temperatures, they release inflammatory compounds called advanced glycation end products (AGEs). AGEs are thought to play a role in the development of chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, metabolic syndrome, and type 2 diabetes by promoting inflammation.

Interestingly, half the amount of AGEs can be eliminated by marinating meats in acidic solutions like lemon juice or vinegar before grilling or roasting. Shorter cooking times and the use of moist heat cooking methods like boiling, steaming, poaching, and stewing can also reduce AGE formation.

3) Fried Foods

Fried foods as well as refined carbs are all highly inflammatory (Image via Pexels/Engin Akyurt)

Fried foods, such as French fries, mozzarella sticks, doughnuts, and egg rolls, are also present in the list of inflammatory foods to avoid.

Advanced glycation end products (AGEs), which can drive inflammation and contribute to chronic disease, can be produced in greater quantities by certain high heat cooking methods like frying.

When oils are heated to high temperatures, trans fats can form, which can also contribute to inflammation if used for frying. An increase in inflammation has been linked to a change in the gut microbiome, which fried foods may cause.

4) Refined Carbs

Alcohol consumption is linked to high inflammation in the body (Image via Pexels/Kazuend)

Refined carbs are also one of the worst inflammatory foods to avoid. Inflammation can be fueled by consuming an abundance of refined carbohydrates.

Refined carbs are almost completely empty of fiber and high in starch. The glycemic index (GI) of refined carbohydrates is higher than that of their natural counterparts. High GI foods raise blood sugar level very quickly.

Modern diets high in refined carbohydrates have been linked by researchers to an increase in inflammatory gut bacteria, which in turn has been linked to an increased risk of obesity and inflammatory bowel disease.

All processed foods with added sugar or flour, as well as most cereals, cookies, cakes, and sugary soft drinks, are examples of refined carbohydrates.

5) Alcohol Assumption

There's some evidence that drinking alcohol in moderation is good for health. However, more than that can cause serious issues. Excessive alcohol is one of the most inflammatory foods to avoid.

The release of bacterial toxins into the body is a potential issue for heavy drinkers. This issue, commonly referred to as leaky gut, can cause systemic inflammation that ultimately damages vital organs. Two drinks per day for men and one for women is the recommended limit to prevent health issues associated with drinking.

The aforementioned foods are the most common inflammatory ones to avoid. Apart from them, there are other foods that cause inflammation as well. Even if you do wish to have these foods, remember that moderation is key. You should also take care of your gut overall by eating probiotic foods.

