5 muscles to work out if you want to look like Toji from Jujutsu Kaisen

Whether you're already a devoted Jujutsu Kaisen fan or just starting to explore the anime world, there's no denying the captivating presence of Toji Fushiguro. His remarkable physique has become a symbol of strength and dream for anime enthusiasts.

Although achieving an exact replica of Toji's physique might not be feasible, it's only natural for fellow anime fans to wonder how they can get buff like their favorite characters.

Toji's immense strength, lightning-quick speed and physical prowess make him an absolute inspiration for those seeking to enhance their own fitness journeys. While the goal may not be absolute replication, these practical strategies and exercises can help you develop muscular and athletic forms akin to your favorite anime character.

How to get buff like Toji Fushiguro from Jujutsu Kaisen?

Here are five muscles to work out:

1) Chest muscles

Chest exercises to get defined pectoral muscles (Image via Unsplash/Anastase Maragos)

Toji's well-defined pectoral muscles are one of his standout features. To build a similar chest, incorporate exercises like push-ups, bench presses and dumbbell flyes in your workout routine.

These exercises target the chest muscles, helping to improve strength, size, and overall definition. Gradually increase the intensity and weights to continually challenge your muscles.

2) Abdominals

clean diet and abdominal muscles workout (Image via Unsplash / Andre Taissin)

His six-pack abs are a visual representation of his fitness and strength. Developing impressive abdominal muscles requires a combination of focused exercises and a healthy diet.

Incorporate moves like planks, crunches and Russian twists in your routine to target the rectus abdominis, obliques and transversus abdominis muscles. Additionally, maintain a clean diet, emphasizing lean proteins, fruits and vegetables, and reduce your overall body fat percentage for visible definition.

3) Back muscles

Shoulder and back muscle workout (Image via Unsplash/Anastase Maragos)

Toji's powerful back muscles contribute to his overall physique and strength. To develop a similar back, integrate exercises like pull-ups, bent-over rows and lat pulldowns in your workouts.

These movements engage the muscles of your upper and lower back, helping build strength, size and a well-defined V-shape that adds to your aesthetic appeal.

4) Shoulder muscles

His broad and well-rounded shoulders enhance his overall proportional appearance. Incorporate exercises like overhead presses, lateral raises and front raises in your workout routine.

These moves help target the deltoid muscles, enhancing shoulder width and definition. Don't forget to work on all three heads of the deltoid muscles to achieve a balanced look.

5) Leg muscles

Targets major leg muscle groups (Image via Unsplash/Victor Freitas)

Toji's powerful legs provide him with stability, speed and agility. To develop a similar lower body, focus on exercises like squats, lunges, deadlifts and calf raises.

These exercises target major muscle groups like the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes and calves. Don't neglect any of these muscle groups, as a well-developed lower body contributes to overall strength and aesthetics.

If you aspire to have a physique like Toji from Jujutsu Kaisen, it's essential to target specific muscle groups in your workout. By focusing on the chest, arms, legs, shoulders and back, you can build a strong and powerful physique like Toji Fushiguro.

Remember, while we can't transform into the exact replica of an anime character, we can certainly cultivate the strength speed and physical prowess they represent.

*Note: This article is to provide inspiration and guidance for achieving a fit and muscular physique, taking inspiration from this fictional character.

While the exact physique of a fictional character might not be attainable, it's important to prioritize your own health and fitness level, and consult professionals for personalized advice.