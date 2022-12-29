5 Neuroscience Hacks to Wire Your Brain For Success

Have you ever wondered if neuroscience is a way to retrain the brain? What is the key to a successful life?

Some might claim that characteristics such as having a goal, expressing gratitude, being honest, learning from mistakes, and having a high emotional intelligence are shared by the incredibly successful.

While these qualities undoubtedly contribute to that, the actual key to success lies in science, specifically in the field of neuroscience and how you train your brain to help you realize your objectives and aspirations.

The neurology of success can be complex, but it eventually comes down to how your reticular activating system (RAS), dopamine release, and memory work together.

Neuroscience Hacks for Brain Success

Are you ready to rewire your brain for success? (Image via Freepik/Rawpixel.com)

Our world is changing more quickly than ever. It's becoming more and more crucial to continue to learn new knowledge and abilities to stay competitive in business and one step ahead of the competition.

Fortunately, there're a few relatively easy techniques to stimulate the brain and accelerate skill mastery to help you come closer to success. Here's a look at five of them:

1) Rule of 80/20

The 80/20 rule, also referred to as the Pareto principle, was first proposed by the Italian economist Vilfredo Pareto, who found that 20% of farms produced 80% of Italy's crops.

You should start by concentrating on the most crucial 20% of what you're attempting to learn, which will actually cover 80% of what you need to know. If you don't know what you want to concentrate on, you can't use the 80-20 rule to your benefit.

How can you filter out the unnecessary distractions and focus on the 20% of your life that will truly make a difference? Consider this formula: Productivity = Purpose + Priority.

2) Movement

Moving is essential for learning. The best strategy to maximize your retention when learning anything new is not to sit still all day. Aim to move every 30 minutes and experiment with learning while you move, such as walking while listening to an audiobook.

There're a lot more wonderful things you can do to enhance your cognitive function, memory, and retention. See what strikes a chord with you, and consider whether you can incorporate it in your life.

3) Visualization

When you clearly picture something you want to happen in the future, it will help you 'lock it in place' so that you can draw upon it for inspiration till you eventually make it a reality. That's according to a fascinating study that demonstrated how the human brain can't always distinguish between a memory and vision of the future.

Athletes have long been known to use visualization to their advantage by visualizing scoring the winning run, dominating in front of 50,000 spectators, or sending the football through the uprights on a vital kick. You don't dwell on failure when you don't give yourself any room to imagine it. Therefore, practice visualizing who or what you want to become, and then make it happen.

4) Practices That Calm The Brain

The fast-paced entrepreneurial sector and corporate world have quickly embraced meditation in their quest for mental clarity.

It has been discovered that meditation exercises can boost productivity apart from reducing anxiety. Additionally, research has shown that meditation can boost the brains' capacity for focus and cognitive performance.

It enables the practitioner to step back from their own limited identification and to have a wider perspective on life. Success, therefore, simply depends on how much time and effort a person is willing to put into it.

5) Alternate Learning Strategies

Reconsolidation, the process through which memories are brought back to mind and changed by new information, is crucial for improving abilities and learning.

You learn more and more quickly if you execute a slightly altered version of an activity you want to master rather than repeatedly practicing the same thing. As you learn, consider changing your self-teaching methods.

If you use flashcards in one session, consider using a more active learning strategy or attending a webinar or podcast the next time. Your brain will remember and recall information more quickly as a result of that.

Takeaway

Why wouldn't we fully exploit the driving force behind it all — the human brain — if we use every resource at our disposal to pursue success? It doesn't take a doctoral degree or becoming a Buddhist monk to train the brain to work at a higher level.

To unlock the potential of our life to constantly be on the path to success, all we need to do is comprehend and organize a few crucial components discussed above and make them a reality in our life.

Janvi Kapur is a counsellor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialisation in clinical psychology

