5 sleep hygiene habits to follow for better health

Sleep hygiene refers to healthy sleeping habits that are important if you're looking for overall improvement in health. Sleep plays a key role in overall well-being and also helps reduce stress. While sleeping, the body repairs itself and make new cells.

Rejuvenation is an important aspect of rest, and sleep is the best way to let the body rest and renew itself. Practicing good sleep hygiene can show amazing results, and these habits are important for a sound body and mind.

Importance of a good sleep

Quality sleep can reduce levels of cortisol, a stress hormone associated with visceral fat gain, especially in the abdominal area. Chronic insomnia is also associated with anxiety, depression, and other serious mental health illnesses.

Common signs of chronic sleep disorders include:

Trouble falling or staying asleep

Waking up feeling tired

Sleepiness during the day

Snoring

Breathing difficulties

Fatigue and lethargy

Sleep and mental health are associated with each other, and lack of sleep can complicate mental health conditions. Meanwhile, if mental health issues are not addressed, they can affect sleep quality as well.

Factors that can affect sleep quality include:

Stress or anxiety

Pain and inflammation

Certain medications

Caffeine

Alcohol

Illicit drugs

Sleep apnea or insomnia

Several of these causes can be prevented by maintaining good sleep hygiene. Discipline and consistency are the keys to overall improved health.

Sleep hygiene habits to follow for better health

Here are five sleep hygiene habits that can help you fall asleep as soon as you hit the sack:

1) Turn off your devices

An effective sleep hygiene habit to improve your sleep quality is to keep all your electronic devices away before hitting the bed.

Blue light can cause disturbances to sleep by disrupting your sleep hormones. Buy curtains and blinds to keep away excess light from the outside. You can use a low-power night lamp just in case you need one at night.

2) Take a salt bath

A proven sleep hygiene habit to improve your sleep quality is to take a bath with magnesium-based bath salts.

Magnesium is a mineral that soothes the nerves and reduces stress. Commercially available Epsom salt bath tablets usually contain magnesium sulfate. Use a couple of them in your bathtub before sleep.

3) Take a warm shower

Take a warm shower before sleeping. as warm water can help maintain ideal core body temperature and reduce blood pressure.

It also helps soothe muscles, helping you fall asleep easily after a long tiring day. A hot shower can improve blood flow and keep the skin healthy and fresh.

4) Wear comfortable clothing

A very important sleep hygiene habit is to wear comfortable clothes, preferably made out of soft cotton. Tight clothing can reduce blood circulation and trigger a rise in blood pressure.

Well-ventilated clothing can help in the maintenance of ideal core body temperature. In the winter, you can opt for soft woolen clothes that are well-ventilated.

5) Manage stress

One of the most crucial sleep hygiene habits is to manage stress levels. Long-term stress can lead to insomnia and other severe mental health issues.

Easy stress management techniques can help a lot and can be easily followed at home. That can include cutting out external stress factors if possible, regular exercise to increase serotonin and dopamine levels, and meditating to calm your mind.

