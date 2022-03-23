Five types of calf raises that will tone your legs in a month

Oh, calves - that one part of your leg that just refuses to grow. You could have quads that pop, you could do numerous sets of calf raises, and people would still call them chicken legs.

Is something wrong with your routine? Maybe you're just not focusing enough on your calves. Although genetics play a huge part in the size of one's calves, they are certainly not impossible to train.

Why do we need to train our calf muscles?

The calves are pretty much the support system for the entire leg. Training your calves will allow for a lot more stability and balance overall.

Strong calves allow for greater power and strength while running, walking, jogging, etc. They also reduce the risk of injuring your ankle and knee.

Five types of calf raises that help tone your legs

Standing double-leg calf raises

Easy-peasy. This is the most basic yet effective type of calf raise you can do.

How it's done:

Stand straight with your feet hip-distance apart. To make it a little more challenging, you can stand with the top portion of your foot on the edge of a step or weighted plates. Holding dumbbells by your sides is totally optional. Ensure you have something to hold on to for support. Slowly, raise your heels so your body is essentially standing on your toes. Pause for a second when you have raised yourself to the highest you can. Slowly, lower your heels to the ground, back to the position you started in. Continue this for 10 to 12 repetitions.

And that's it! Your regular calf raises. In case you're still confused, you can watch this video:

Now here come the tricky ones.

Standing single-leg calf raises

Following a drill similar to its double-leg counterpart, this exercise is performed precariously on one leg.

How it's done:

From the same position we adapted in the double-leg calf raises, raise one leg up. You could hold it out in front of you, or even bend your leg sligthly so your foot hovers behind you. Ensure you have something to hold on to as you perform this exercise, preferably a wall. Slowly, raise your heels so your body is essentially standing on your toes. Pause for a second when you have raised yourself to the highest you can. Just as slowly, lower your heels back down to the ground, back to the position you started in. Continue this for 10 to 12 repetitions.

Here's a video for clarity:

Seated calf raises

This exercise can be done with just a bench and some weights. Alternatively, some gyms have a dedicated machine to perform this movement.

How it's done:

Sit on a bench with your feet on the floor. You may use plates or a step bench below the top portion of your foot to make it more challenging. Place a dumbbell on each of your thighs and hold them in place. Slowly, raise your heels so the weight is shifted to your toes. Pause for a second when you have raised your knees to the highest you can. Just as slowly, lower your heels back down to the ground, back to the position you started in. Continue this for 10 to 12 repetitions.

A little tricky? You can watch this video:

Leg press calf raises

Just an easier way to say 'calf raises on a leg press machine', this exercise mimics the movement of a conventional calf raise wherein the foot is constantly being flexed up and down (dorsiflexion and plantarflexion). However, the body is placed in a leg press machine.

How it's done:

Seat yourself into a leg press machine at the gym. Make sure the weights loaded onto it aren't too heavy. Place the top portion of your feet at the bottom of the platform. Slowly, point your toes forward and push the platform forward. Pause for a second when your foot is stretched forward completely. Just as slowly, relax your feet and allow them to return to the starting position. Continue this for 10 to 12 repetitions.

This one really does make you feel the burn. In case you're confused, you can take a look at this:

Squat heel raise

Another move you don't need any additional weight or equipment for. This exercise also works on the rest of the leg as you attempt to hold yourself in a squat position.

How it's done:

With your feet hip-distance apart, get into a deep squat position. You may hold onto a wall in front of you. Maintaining the position, raise your heels slowly so all your weight is borne by the top portion of your feet. Pause for a second when you have raised yourself to the highest you can. Just as slowly, lower your heels back down to the ground, back to the position you started in. Continue this for 10 to 12 repetitions.

This move can be a little complicated. Be sure to watch this before you attempt this move:

So, who would've thought there could be so many interesting twists to the conventional calf raise? Give these moves a try during your next leg day, and don't let anybody tell you you have chicken legs!

