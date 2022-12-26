5 Ways to Manage High Uric Acid Level

Uric acid is generally removed from the body by urine or kidney, as it's harmful in higher levels. However, there are ways to manage uric acid level.

Uric acid is caused by digestion of meals rich in purine such as seafood, red meat, and beer. Purines are also generated in the body and broken down. Uric acid can accumulate in the blood when you ingest too much purine and are unable to remove the byproduct quickly.

Best Ways to Manage High Uric Acid Level

We have curated a list of the five best and most effective ways to manage high uric acid level:

1) Steer Clear from Alcohol

Alcohol consumption can result in dehydration and high uric acid level. For instance, beer has a high level of purine concentration and can also impact the rate at which uric acid is released from the body. Hence, steering clearing from alcohol is an effective way to manage uric acid level.

2) Reduce Your Weight

Obesity can also lead to an increase in uric acid level, as excessive weight can reduce the elimination of uric acid while increasing uric acid synthesis. Hence, reducing bodyweight is effective in management of uric acid level.

3) Avoid Sugary Foods

There are sugary foods and drinks that you should avoid to manage uric acid level. Fructose is often the natural sugar found in food that breaks down in the body, which releases purine, increasing uric acid level. Sugary drinks are quickly absorbed by the body, increasing the amount of uric acid.

You can lower the amount of sugar in your diet by consuming more whole foods, restricting packaged and processed foods, fulfilling sugar cravings with fresh fruits, and checking the content label for sugars when buying foods from the supermarket.

4) Eliminate Foods That Are Rich in Purine

One of the best ways to manage high uric acid level is by reducing or eliminating the intake of foods rich in purine. These include legumes, poultry, red meat, organ meat, fish shellfish, and more. The intake of such foods can result in generation of uric acid when they're digested.

5) Stay Hydrated

Staying hydrated is also one of the best ways to manage uric acid level, as drinking good amounts of water help flush out the toxins and uric acid faster from the body. You can also keep a water bottle with you at all times to stay hydrated.

Bottom Line

There are numerous reasons for uric acid accumulation in the body, including diet, obesity, and genetics.

Certain foods such as red meat, beer, and seafood are high in purine. So ingesting too much of such foods can lead to accumulation of high uric acid. High uric acid can result in psoriasis, kidney disease, hypothyroidism, diabetes mellitus, and more. That makes it crucial to manage uric acid level in the body.

