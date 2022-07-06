7 Best Workouts You Can Do to Get a Flat Stomach

Whether it’s looking good for the beach or getting ready for a competition, getting a flat stomach isn't as hard as it seems. However, to get the best results, you need to find the right exercises along with a proper workout routine that fits your schedule.

One way to achieve a flat stomach is through bodyweight exercises. They incorporate simple techniques and are especially great for beginners who lack knowledge about proper form.

On that note, here are seven exercises you can do to improve abdominal tone, build muscle, and get a flat stomach.

Best Workouts to Define Your Abs & Get Flat Stomach

1) Bicycle Crunch

The bicycle crunch is a powerful ab exercise that targets your core muscles. They engage the upper and lower abs along with the obliques to build your overall core strength. Bicycling engages your hamstrings and quadriceps, so in addition to your abs, you will also be working on getting a flat stomach.

To do this exercise:

Put your hands behind your head and assume the crunch posture while lying on the floor.

Start by lifting your chin. Straighten your right leg and bring your right elbow in to touch your left knee.

Next, extend your left leg straight out in front of you while bringing your right knee up to meet your left elbow.

Exhale as you draw each elbow in toward the opposing knee while maintaining control of your core.

2) Bird Dog

Bird Dog Exercise is a bodyweight workout that tones your erector spinae, glutes, and abdominal muscles (abs). It's excellent for enhancing your posture and strengthening your lower back.

To do this exercise:

To strengthen your core, perform bird-dogs while on all fours.

Extend your left leg and right arm such that they are in line with your body.

Lower your limbs and return to the starting position while maintaining control of your core.

Repeat the same for the other side, using your right leg and left arm.

Do ten bird-dog repetitions on each side.

3) V-ups

Jackknife and V-up exercises are good for burning belly fat and helping you get a nice flat stomach. V-ups are bodyweight exercises for the core that simultaneously work on several parts of the body.

To start with this exercise:

Lie flat on the ground with your back and arms above your head and your body straight.

Tighten your core and maintain an erect spine. Keep your arms and legs together as you progressively raise them straight up toward the other.

Touch your arms with your legs such that they form a triangle before returning to the original position.

4) Planks

Another ideal exercise to improve your core and abdominals is a plank. Planking can help strengthen your lower back, abdomen, and hips while also enhancing your flat stomach. It is a common exercise for professional boxers, yoga practitioners, and athletes belonging to different sports.

To perform planks:

Put your hands on the floor shoulder-width apart in a traditional plank position to focus on your core.

Straighten your body and raise your hips such that you're on your toes.

Make sure your shoulders and hips are parallel to the ground without sagging or lowering.

Tighten your core muscles to maintain a straight body in the plank position for ten whole breaths (or more).

5) Side plank dips

A side plank dip is a fantastic bodyweight exercise to achieve a flat stomach and stable core. It is more of a strength-building exercise that engages a variety of muscles while also increasing calorie expenditure.

To do this exercise:

Lie on either side with your legs straight and on top of the other.

Tighten your core and lift your hips off the ground such that you're supporting your body on your forearm.

Maintain this position for as long as you can before returning to the original position.

6) Spiderman push-ups

Spiderman push-ups are a great way to enhance the entire upper body in general and the core in particular.

To do this exercise:

Assume a pushup position with your arms shoulder-width apart and position them straight out in front of you, contacting the floor.

Lift your right leg up and move the right knee towards your body while keeping your core firm and the other foot planted on the ground.

Bring your right foot back to the starting position while engaging your core. Repeat the same using the left leg on the next repetition.

7) Basic Crunch

Crunches target a variety of muscles in your torso, much like any other exercise for a flat stomach. They help in improving your balance and stability.

To perform crunches

Your hands should be behind your head as you lie on the ground with your legs bent.

Squeeze your core while lifting your upper body before returning to the original position.

Repeat this for three sets of 10 repetitions each.

Takeaway

So these were some exercises that will help you get a flat stomach. Having said that, it is also important to always prioritize your health. Make sure that your workouts are aimed at improving your health and overall well-being. If you can do this, you will see undeniable changes in your body.

