Floating therapy, also known as sensory deprivation, may offer a solution for those struggling with insomnia.

If you know how frustrating it can be to lie awake at night, unable to fall asleep, you're not alone. Insomnia affects millions of people worldwide and can have a significant impact on their quality of life.

What is Floating Therapy?

Floating therapy involves floating in a tank filled with warm water and high levels of Epsom salt, which creates a sensation of weightlessness. The tank is designed to block out external stimuli, including light and sound, to create a sensory-deprived environment.

During a float session, the body and mind are able to relax deeply, and the brain enters a state of theta waves, similar to a meditative state. It is often used to relieve stress, anxiety, and chronic pain, but it may also be an effective treatment for insomnia.

How Does Floating Therapy Improve Sleep?

Stress and anxiety are two common causes of insomnia. When the body is under stress, it releases cortisol, a hormone that can interfere with sleep. It can help reduce cortisol levels, promote relaxation, and reduce stress.

It can also help regulate the body's circadian rhythm, which is the internal clock that regulates sleep and wake cycles. The body's circadian rhythm is affected by exposure to light and darkness, and floating therapy can help reset it, promoting better sleep.

It also promotes the production of endorphins, which are natural painkillers and mood boosters. Endorphins can help reduce anxiety and promote relaxation, which can improve sleep quality.

What to Expect During a Floating Therapy Session?

Before your therapy session, you'll be instructed to shower and put in earplugs to prevent water from entering your ears. You'll then enter the tank, which is filled with warm water and Epsom salt, creating a buoyant environment that makes you feel weightless.

Once inside the tank, you can close the lid or leave it open, depending on your comfort level. You'll then be left alone in a sensory-deprived environment for approximately 60 to 90 minutes.

During the session, you may experience a deep sense of relaxation and calmness. Your mind may enter a meditative state, and you may even fall asleep. Once the session is over, you'll be instructed to shower again to remove the salt from your skin.

If you're struggling with insomnia, it may be an effective solution. By promoting relaxation, reducing stress and anxiety, and resetting the body's circadian rhythm, this therapy can improve sleep quality and duration.

If you're interested in trying ecotherapy, be sure to speak with a healthcare professional to determine if it's right for you. With regular ecotherapy sessions, you may find that you're able to achieve a restful night's sleep, leaving you feeling refreshed and rejuvenated.

