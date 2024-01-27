Flushing the toilet with lid down? Viruses may still reach nearby surfaces

Flushing the toilet is an everyday act. We hardly give it a second thought. But now, an insightful new study could cause us to reconsider some beliefs about bathroom hygiene. The University of Arizona and research firm, Reckitt Benckiser, have conducted this study. The details, published in the American Journal of Infection Control, suggest that regardless of whether we close the toilet lid before flushing, viruses can still end up on nearby surfaces.

First off, let's get into why this topic matters. The scientists kicked off their research with a straightforward question: "does shutting the toilet lid genuinely halt the distribution of germs?" With this question in their minds, they set out to dismantle common beliefs about cleanliness in the restroom - and they came across some surprising findings.

Flushing the toilet with lid down may not stop viruses from reaching nearby surfaces

Even after you close the lid and flush toilet there are still bacteria on the surface (Image via Vecteezy)

Researchers used a harmless virus in the study. This virus is termed bacteriophage MS2. It's safe, and it behaves similarly to many disease-causing viruses. The virus was introduced into toilet bowls in both households and public restrooms.

Next, the scientists flushed the toilets both with the lid up and lid down. They aimed to track where the virus landed and how far it spread. To do so, they collected samples from various spots like the seat, handle, floor, and even the air.

On analyzing these samples, they concluded:

1. The position of the toilet lid - up or down - didn't significantly impact viral contamination.

2. After each flush, they found viruses on various surfaces.

3. When toilets were cleaned with a disinfectant, there was a considerable reduction in the presence of the virus.

The act of flushing a toilet creates a "toilet plume", a spray of droplets that can carry microbes into the air. The study found that irrespective of whether the toilet lid is up or down, this plume can spread contaminants.

These findings have essential implications, especially in healthcare settings where infection control is vital. The study suggests that maintaining restroom hygiene strategies needs reconsideration. The focus should not merely be on closing toilet lids but also on ensuring regular and effective cleaning with disinfectants.

What does this mean for you or facility managers?

It is best to sanitize and keep the place hygienic (Image via Unsplash/ Jas min)

The key is to prioritize cleaning routines and use the right products. A hospital could consider more frequent disinfection of restrooms or even rethink toilet designs to minimize the spread of the plume.

On the bright side, the study found that cleaning with a disinfectant reduced viral contamination on the toilet by over 99.99 percent and on the brush by 97.64 percent. So, if someone in the house is unwell, especially with a stomach bug, using a disinfectant during cleaning or before flushing can help reduce spreading the infection to others.

The results of this study could stimulate innovation in toilet design. Manufacturers might look to develop toilets that restrain the plume effect or incorporate antimicrobial surfaces. The knowledge from this study is also crucial for public health campaigns. They can incorporate these findings and educate people on effective hygiene practices that go beyond just the "close the lid" advice.

Charles P. Gerba, Ph.D., a professor specializing in virus studies at the University of Arizona and the main author of the study, emphasized the findings of the research. He has made it clear that simply closing toilet lids isn't very effective at stopping the dispersal of virus particles. He also highlighted the critical role of regular sanitation of toilets to minimize contamination and prevent virus spread.

Next time you're about to flush, bear in mind that it's not just a matter of having the toilet lid open or closed. It's a wide, intricate connection between various hygiene practices that, when working together, help maintain our safety.