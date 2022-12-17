Folic Acid: Benefits, Uses and Side Effects

Folic acid is a type of vitamin B that plays a key role in the development of a baby's brain and spinal cord. It's also known as vitamin B9, folate, pteroylglutamic acid, and pyridoxine.

Folic acid is available as a dietary supplement to help prevent birth defects such as spina bifida. In this article, we will discuss the benefits and side effects of this supplement when taken during pregnancy.

Benefits, Side Effects and Uses of Folic Acid

Folic acid helps increase low blood levels of folate

Folic acid is a B vitamin that helps the body make new cells and use other nutrients.

It can be found naturally in foods such as broccoli, spinach, and lentils. Elderly people, pregnant women, and those with certain medical conditions should consume folic acid daily.

It's recommended to talk to your doctor before you start taking any vitamins or supplements, though.

You can get folic acid from fortified foods and supplements

Folic acid is added to many foods, including breakfast cereals, bread, and pasta. You can also find it in some multivitamins (including prenatal vitamins) and B-complex vitamins.

As a result of fortification, many people have enough folic acid in their diet without taking a supplement. People who don't have enough fortified foods may need a supplement to meet the daily recommended amount, though.

Folic acid may help with cognitive decline and depression

Folic acid is a vitamin that helps with cognitive function, depression, and memory. While it may not cure these conditions, it can provide some relief. Folic acid works by helping the brain make serotonin, norepinephrine, and dopamine — the neurotransmitters responsible for feelings of well-being.

Folic acid can help prevent birth defects

As already mentioned before, folic acid is essential for the development of a baby's brain and spinal cord.

It helps prevent birth defects, including spina bifida, which occurs when the spine does not form properly. Because of that, it's recommended that all women who're pregnant or planning to become so should take folic acid daily.

High doses of folic acid could cause stomach aches, nausea, diarrhea, etc

Be aware that high doses of folic acid can cause stomach aches, nausea, and diarrhea. That's especially true if your body doesn't have enough vitamin B12 or copper to help absorb folic acid. If you're taking a multivitamin with significant amounts of folic acid, try taking it with food and drinking plenty of water.

Takeaway

It’s important to remember that folic acid is not a cure-all for all illnesses. It can help with certain diseases and conditions, but there're others where it doesn’t seem to have any effect at all.

In some cases, too much folic acid may cause harm instead. While there're many benefits to taking this supplement in moderation (such as preventing birth defects) it should be taken only under the supervision of a doctor so that you don’t accidentally overconsume it.

