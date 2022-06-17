Fact Check: Are Folic Acid and Folate the Same?

Are folic acid and folate the same? People often wonder whether folic acid and folate are the same thing, but they are not. While both substances are involved in the process of constructing DNA, there are some key differences between them.

Folic acid and folate are two versions of vitamin B, which is a family of vitamins involved in virtually every cellular process. Vitamin B aids in the production of new red blood cells and helps keep DNA healthy.

On that note, let's look at the difference between folic acid and folate, including their uses, side effects and sources.

Difference between Folic Acid and Folate

They both help in creating new blood cells. (Image via Pexels / Daria Shevtsova)

Folate and folic acid are similar in that both help the body create new cells, such as red blood cells. Folate goes through the digestive system and enters the bloodstream through the gut, while folic acid passes into the liver. Any excess folic acid passes to the kidneys, and from there, it leaves the body in the form of urine.

If a person takes too much of a fat-soluble vitamin—such as vitamin A or D—these can build up over time, causing health problems. The body stores vitamins A and D in fat reserves, so these can build up over time if a person takes too much of either vitamin.

As folate dissolves in water, it's difficult to have too much of it. That means the body can easily rid itself of excess folate. Although there may be some extra folate in the blood, there are no recognised health hazards because of that.

Sources of Folic Acid and Folate

Manufacturers fortify foods with folic acid instead of folate, as it is more stable in the presence of heat, light and moisture. Let's find out the sources of both.

Folic Acid

Folic acid is found in a wide range of foods, including fortified pasta, rice and corn masa flour. It can also be found in fortified breakfast cereals and bread. Supplements usually contain 400–1,000 micrograms (mcg) of folic acid.

On average, an adult in the United States gets 140 mcg of folic acid per day from fortified foods.

Folate

The National Institute of Health says that 400 mcg per day is the recommended dietary allowance of folate for an adult, and 600 mcg is the recommended intake for pregnant women.

Folate occurs naturally in many foods. Some foods contain more folate than others. According to NIH, beef liver, spinach, black-eyed peas, fortified breakfast cereal, asparagus, dark green leafy vegetables, fruits and nuts, seafood eggs, dairy products and poultry orange juice grains contain folate.

When people have a varied diet with different sources of folate, they can maintain a good balance of nutrients.

Why Do We Need Folic Acid and Folate?

Folate and folic acid play an important role in providing nutrients during pregnancy. (Image via Pexels / Quang Nguyen)

Folate and folic acid help build cells, which in turn make up your body. Both folate and folic acid are necessary to make DNA and RNA, responsible for making all the cells in your body. If there's not enough folate or folic acid during pregnancy, a baby could be born with a neural tube defect like spina bifida or anencephaly.

So the United States Food and Drug Administration requires grain and cereal products to be enriched with folic acid. That has helped lower the rate of these birth defects significantly.

Health Benefits

Folate and folic acid can help in preventing birth defects and cancer. (Image via Pexels / Dana Tentis)

When scientists looked at large populations, they found that people who had folate-rich foods had lower risks of certain cancers and cardiovascular disease. That led to increased use of folic acid supplements, as consumers hoped they might reduce their chances of getting afflicted with those conditions.

Folic acid is a vitamin B that can help prevent birth defects and cancer. It lowers blood levels of the protein homocysteine, which has been associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Folate-rich foods, such as fruits and vegetables, are an important part of a healthy diet, as they contain other nutrients that work in synergy with folic acid to keep your blood homocysteine levels balanced.

Having high levels of homocysteine in the body can lead to heart disease and stroke, so including enough folate in your diet or taking supplements can help reduce the risk of strokes.

Bottom Line

Folic acid and folate are very similar in name but are different in many ways. They have similar benefits to the body, but folic acid and folate have different chemical structures as well as different methods of absorption in the body.

Due to their chemical structures and the way that the supplement industry can modify its label claims, you need to pay careful attention about whether it is the naturally occurring folate or folic acid that is being advertised.

Eventually, it's important to be knowledgeable about the benefits and risks of any supplement you take. You should always discuss the use of any supplements with your healthcare provider to avoid taking too much or too little of the vitamins and minerals you need to take.

