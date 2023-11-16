Foods high in collagen: 5 collagen-rich foods to include in your diet 

Consuming foods high in collagen can help you achieve healthier skin, hair, nails, muscles, and bones.

Although it is produced naturally in the body, eating collagen-rich foods can boost its production and promise several additional benefits.

But what exactly is collagen and how good is collagen for you?

Eating foods high in collagen promotes healthier skin. (Image via Pexels/Ron Lach)

Well, collagen is basically a protein that occurs naturally in the body. Is taking collagen good for you? Indeed, taking collagen is healthy and safe as this protein is responsible for healthier skin, joints, bones, hair, and nails and contributes to overall better skin and health as well.

But as you start to age, the existing collagen begins to deteriorate, and as a result, it makes it difficult for the body to produce more. This is where supplements or foods high in collagen come into play.

Today, several collagen supplements are available in the market, but the truth is they are quite expensive and not everyone can afford them. Luckily, there are several foods that are high in collagen and work just as well as supplements, or even better.

5 foods high in collagen

Take a look at the collagen-rich foods list:

1. Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are high in vitamin C. (Image via Pexels/Dids)

Citrus fruits are one of the best foods high in collagen. That’s because they are loaded with vitamin C, which helps absorb collagen in the body more efficiently.

Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, lime, and lemons also help the body produce its own collagen and play an important part in its production.

2. Fish

Fish collagen is also called marine collagen. (Image via Pexels/Valeria Boltneva)

Fish is another great food that’s rich in collagen, as the ligaments and bones of fish are made of collagen. Also called marine collagen, fish collagen gets absorbed in the body much more easily and efficiently compared to other collagen-rich sources.

Studies suggest that fish collagen improves the elasticity of the skin, and also promotes the health of bones and tissues in the body.

3. Chicken

Chicken is a natural source of collagen. (Image via Pexels/Harry Dona)

Just like fish, chicken is also one of the foods high in collagen. Chicken is a natural source of collagen which promotes joint health.

Moreover, it helps ease the symptoms of arthritis as well. Chicken wings, particularly are a good source of collagen.

4. Legumes

Legumes are loaded with protein. (Image via Pexels/Polina Tankilevitch)

Legumes are excellent collagen-rich foods and are ideal for people who are vegetarians. They are loaded with high amounts of protein, which helps them provide amino acids required for collagen production in the body.

Additionally, certain legumes are also rich in Vitamin C, which helps with collagen production. Some good examples of collagen-rich legumes include lentils, chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans, white beans, and peas.

5. Leafy green vegetables

Leafy green veggies contain antioxidants. (Image via Pexels/ROMAN ODINTSOV)

Eating leafy green vegetables regularly can also ensure your body is getting adequate collagen for its production. Another great reason to add leafy veggies into your diet is that they are a good source of Vitamin C and contain several essential antioxidant properties as well.

Examples of green leafy vegetables include broccoli, kale, spinach, bok choy, lettuce, and collard greens.

Including foods high in collagen in your diet is the best thing you can do to support adequate collagen production in your body. From promoting skin and joint health to supporting healthy heart functioning and strong muscles, you can obtain all from this important protein.