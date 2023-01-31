A low residue diet isn’t everyone’s go-to diet, but it’s still popular and used by some for a plethora of reasons. A primary reason among them is to ease diarrhea, gas, and cramping symptoms.

A low fiber diet has some specific food items that you can and should add to it. It’s important to be aware of them to ensure that you’re following the basics of a low residue diet., but before anything else, you should know what it is.

What is a low residue diet?

Leafy greens (Photo via Unsplash/Nadine Primeau)

A low fiber diet is one where the amount of undigested food in the large intestine is limited. That's done to reduce the frequency and volume of bowel movements.

More often than not, it's followed by individuals who have any pre-existing digestive issues or are preparing for medical procedures. As mentioned earlier, the diet helps with controlling and relieving bloating, diarrhea, and abdominal pain symptoms.

Foods to include in a low residue diet

Dairy products (Photo via Unsplash/Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Coming to the foods that can be added to this diet, it’s preferably ones that can be easily digested. Some examples of such foods are:

Meat, eggs, and fish

Cooked vegetables such as carrots, green beans, and potatoes (without skin)

Dairy products such as cheese and yoghurt

Fruits without seeds and skins such as bananas and melons

Fatty foods such as butter and oil

Low fiber vegetables such as eggplant, cauliflower, leeks, onions, etc.

Usually, a low residue diet and low fiber diet have similar food items. In fact, the two diets are used for the same purpose, and the names are used interchangeably.

Is a low fiber diet good for health?

Low residue diet (Photo via Unsplash/Dan Gold)

This diet is usually prescribed to individuals who have digestive conditions. As the diet is low in fiber, it also means that it's low in certain other nutrients.

That can lead to serious constipation and other digestive problems if followed for a prolonged period. Additionally, a low residue diet can lead to health problems such as negative effects on blood sugar, heart health, and bowel movements.

If a health expert or doctor hasn’t prescribed a low residue diet got you, you shouldn’t follow a diet of low fiber foods and vegetables. Even if you’ve been prescribed a low residue diet, you should ask for the time span. It’s never advisable to follow a low residue diet for too long, as it can have adverse effects on your health.

As a healthy individual with no digestive problems, you should follow a balanced diet of all three macronutrients. You will be able to reap the benefits of essential nutrients from a well-balanced diet. Of course, even with that diet, you need to consider any food allergies that may cause health issues in the long run.

A well-balanced diet doesn’t only mean adding proteins, fats, and carbohydrates to it. It also means you need to moderate the food portions. It’s important to consume food in moderation to be able to consume various types of foods in a single diet.

Speaking of portions, whether you’re following a low fiber diet, keto diet or traditional diet, it must be according to your daily macros. If you don’t know what your daily calorie consumption should be, it’s important to calculate it. Once you do, you will have a clear idea of how many calories you can consume in a day to work towards your fitness goals.

Each type of diet revolves around the the three types of calorie consumption:

Calorie deficit Calorie surplus Calorie maintenance

If you wish to lose weight and cut fat, you must follow a calorie deficit diet. Meanwhile, if you wish to gain muscle or put on weight, you need to follow a calorie surplus diet. If you want to maintain your current weight, follow a calorie maintenance diet.

Poll : 0 votes