Foot Pain: Causes, Treatment, Prevention, and More

Foot pain can range in severity from being mildly annoying to being excruciatingly unbearable.

Acute foot pain comes on suddenly, while chronic foot pain develops gradually over time. The following information will help you understand foot pain and how to deal with it:

Causes of Foot Pain

If you're an active person and suffer from foot pain, you may be hobbling around in a cast or walking with crutches.

Foot pain can come from a variety of sources, including fractures, sprains, and nerve damage. The three most common areas of foot pain are described below:

1) Foot pain in the ball of your foot

Some people experience pain in the ball of the foot due to nerve or joint damage. People with certain benign growths, such as Morton's neuroma, may also have problems. Corticosteroid injections and wearing supportive shoe inserts may help relieve some of discomfort. Sometimes, surgery is needed.

2) Plantar fasciitis

Plantar fasciitis is common among athletes. (Image via Unsplash/Bruno Nascimento)

This can hit anyone, but it's most common among athletes. When you're on your feet for long periods, your plantar fascia can become inflamed, causing sharp pain in the heel of the foot.

3) Achilles tendon

Injuries are common among athletes who overuse their calves, especially if they do not include stretching in their exercise regime.

If you have Achilles tendonitis, you will feel mild pain after exercise, which can get worse as the day goes on. The stiffness in the tendons and calf muscles will disappear after they warm up.

How to Relieve Foot Pain?

Here are some of the best ways to relieve foot pain at home:

1) Soaking your feet

Here's how to treat sore feet: Fill one basin with cold water and another with water as hot as you can comfortably tolerate.

Sit on a chair, and place your feet in the cold water for five minutes. Switch to hot water for another five minutes. Repeat that several times a day. This hydromassage can boost circulation in the feet.

2) Foot Massage

Soaking your feet in hot water can relieve foot pain. (Image via Unsplash/Anelya Okapova)

Massaging your foot can help relieve soreness. Your favorite lotion is fine for this treatment.

Using your fingers, begin to massage the muscles in your feet. Work from the balls of your feet, around to the ankles and heels, and then out to the toes. Stretch each toe slowly, and feel the muscles working as you spend time massaging each part of yourself.

Use a foam roller to give your feet a deep tissue massage. You can also use a handheld massager to deliver a percussive massage to your foot muscles.

3) Make sure your shoes fit properly

Use a foam roller to give your feet a deep tissue massage. (Image via Unsplash/Rune Enstad Qeu)

If your shoes feel too tight or pinch your feet and if they curve upward on the soles when you set them on a table, they’re probably worn out. You should replace them before they cause pain.

4) Proper posture

Standing and walking with proper posture helps distribute the weight of the body evenly, reducing localized foot pain and plantar fasciitis.

5) Healthy Diet

Long-term stress on the feet can lead to stress-related foot pain. It's important to keep a healthy weight to reduce risk of developing heart disease.

Feeling Sudden Foot Pain Without Injury?

Wearing orthotics is useful. (Image via Unsplash/Alina Prokudina)

If you aren't injured, there're several possible causes of foot pain. Flat feet or high arches might need to be corrected with orthotics, and arthritis can also be treated with medication.

People with flat feet or high arches are more likely to experience discomfort in the heel and ball joints. They can relieve that pain by wearing orthotics, which provide arch support. As we get older, the feet can start to show signs of wear and tear around certain joint areas and cartilage surfaces.

If your heel and toes don’t match in size, you might have a Morton’s neuroma. The problem can be caused by wearing shoes that don’t fit or by walking with an unbalanced gait over time.

If you have repetitive stress injuries or tendonitis, you should rest for a few days (or weeks) to allow time for recovery before returning to any activities that may have caused irritation.

If you are experiencing foot pain, it’s important to opt for a foot doctor who practices podiatric medicine.

As they have the training and expertise required to successfully diagnose and treat foot pain, they can help you find relief so that you can use your feet without discomfort and move forward with your daily activities with ease.

