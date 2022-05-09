9 Foundational Crossfit Movements Everyone Should Try Out!

Understanding the foundational crossfit movements will help you in more ways than one. Not only will it enable you to advance with proper knowledge of the movements, but it will also prevent any type of injury from incorrect form.

Now, it’s better to know what the term stands for before going deeper into the subject.

In layman’s terms, foundational crossfit movements or foundational movements are the basic movements that are performed before advancing to the next level. More often than not, these movements are smaller parts of complex movements that incorporate more than one foundational exercise.

The 9 foundational crossfit movements you must practice

Every type of workout and activity has foundational movements, and so does Crossfit. It’s imperative to understand how crossfit movements work before attempting complex movements. There is a high chance of you injuring yourself if you move forward with crossfit without a solid foundation.

Now, the 9 foundational movements are divided into three categories with progression for each.

Squats

It goes without saying that squats are an important part of the workout session. It works the entire lower body, and helps in burning calories and building muscle.

1) Air Squats

Air squats are the most basic movement in crossfit. It provides the foundation on which several crossfit movements are built. Even before moving to other foundational crossfit movements, you must master this.

2) Front Squats

This is the next step following air squats. Front squats are done with dumbbells or barbells. You can start with a pair of dumbbells by holding them close to your chest and moving to barbells when you’re confident about the form.

3) Overhead squats

This is the third foundational movement within squats. This is where you learn how to hold the barbell over your head and maintain balance while performing the exercise. This movement helps in stabilizing your core as well.

Overhead lifts

Overhead lifts are the second category for foundational crossfit movements. These movements will primarily work with your upper body, strengthen the shoulders and make your upper body flexible.

It is important to have upper body strength when it comes to performing complex crossfit movements.

4) Shoulder press

This is the basic movement where you stand with a pair of dumbbells or a barbell and push the weight upwards, but with your shoulders. It’s a compound movement considering it works on your triceps as well.

5) Push press

The push press is the next step following the shoulder press. In this movement, there’s a slight push from the lower body which enables you to lift heavier weights than what you can with the shoulder press.

6) Push jerk

The push jerk builds on the push press and assists you in lifting heavier. The idea is to slightly jump when pressing the weight overhead instead of just pushing with your lower body.

Floor lifts

This is the final category for foundational crossfit movements. This one requires you to pick the weight from the floor. Floor lifts work on the lower back and lower body, but other body parts are involved as well.

7) Deadlifts

Deadlifts are a common exercise, even if it’s not a crossfit routine. Stand at shoulder width, and your spine should have a slight curve. Keep your chest inflated and put up the weight until your hips extend.

8) Sumo deadlift high pull

It builds on the deadlift but uses the upper body as well. You perform the deadlift but with a wider stance and smaller grip, and pull the weight till your shoulders. This movement works on your hips, lower body, and shoulders.

9) Medicine ball clean

This is the final exercise in the crossfit foundational movement manual. You bend down and hold the medicine ball. Pull up the weight with your shoulders, go down in an air squat position, and push yourself up.

Bottom line

There is a reason the foundational crossfit movements exist, and it’s to protect you from injuries. Considering the complexity of crossfit movements, some injuries can last a lifetime and they’re not pain-free.

It is strongly advised that everyone understands how foundational movements are done before moving to anything advanced or a combination of different movements. If required, you must have a few sessions with a crossfit coach to cement your foundation!

Edited by Diptanil Roy