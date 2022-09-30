"As I've aged, I've prioritized walking," Frank Zane spends more time now on injury prevention than he did in his younger years

Frank Zane has established himself as one of the greatest bodybuilders ever to grace the sport. The three-time Mr. Olympia winner has received a slew of other incredible accolades and achievements. Still, he considers his Olympia wins to be his most prized victories.

Born in 1942, Zane reigned supreme in the 60s and 70s. Though past his competing days, Zane, 80, is still killing it in the gym. He offers valuable consultation, advice, and knowledge to his fans and followers and still indulges in some of his favorite exercises. Such is the case with hard-boiled habits like Zane's passion for fitness - it never seems to go away.

While his routine and diet have significantly changed over the years, Zane has stuck to his core philosophy. However, Frank Zane prioritizes one thing in his old age that he did not do when he was a competing bodybuilder - recovery.

As he has gotten older, he has become wary of his aging body and realized that he cannot afford to be reckless anymore. He's had his fair share of injuries, too — Zane infamously had an accident at home before the 1980 Mr. Olympia but still came back in time to compete, despite losing over 6 kgs of muscle mass. He famously protested against his 3rd-place finish, claiming he deserved a higher spot.

Zane has taken to various remedies to mend his body to prevent the onset of injuries and reduce the muscular fatigue caused by training. Here, we'll look at his favorite ways to recover after a gruesome training session.

Frank Zane Focuses More On Injury Prevention Now, Than He Did When He Was Younger

In an interview with Men's Health, Zen said that with age, he has replaced heavy-weight dumbbell training with exercises on machines.

"As I've aged, I've prioritized walking. Walking on the treadmill was always part of my competition preparation, but it's essential as you get older. So is understanding when not to work out. That's a significant part of managing age.

"A lot of my early success came through barbell and especially dumbbell training, but as I've aged, I've replaced many of those exercises with exercises on machines that can isolate particular muscles."

Machine training offers less strain on the joints, making it a suitable option for those with joint issues or those looking to reduce the onset of injuries, much like Frank Zane himself. However, this merit comes at a cost.

Often, it is hard to replicate the deep range of motion that is so characteristic of free weights. Such cannot be emulated by machines, making them restrictive in training nature. However, it's better than nothing.

Conclusion

Frank Zane is certainly prioritizing his rest and recovery as he has gotten older. As mentioned above, the Olympia champ has taken to walking to help him relax his muscles.

Zane is also an advocate of meditation and believes in harmony between the mind and body, as they both need to coexist and coordinate to deliver a happy, healthy body.

