Frank Zane Ultimate Workout for Bigger Biceps

Frank Zane, a legendary bodybuilder, handled the sport with a rare precision based on his trail-blazing training approach. Zane is regarded as one of the greatest bodybuilders of all time despite "only" winning the Mr. Olympia title thrice. (Lee Haney and Ronnie Coleman hold the record with an incredible eight wins).

At the age of 14, Frank Zane attended a math lesson at his high school and saw a bodybuilding magazine thrown in a trash can. After reading the magazine, he quickly began working out at the nearby gym.

He started working out at home as well after purchasing a set of 15 kg dumbbells. He was able to gain weight between the ages of 14 and 17, reaching a peak of 72 kg, and it made him feel terrific to see the fruits of his labor.

People can still learn about this way of life at the Zane Heaven Bodybuilding Training Center, which Frank and his wife Christine founded in 1980. Frank has a patent for a device called Leg Blaster and has started a program called the Zane Experience that combines deep breathing exercises, nutrition, stress reduction, and strength training.

Frank Zane Workout Routine

Frank used the same strategy to defeat Mike Mentzer, Serge Nubret, Franco Columbus, and Arnold Schwarzenegger. This exercise can be found in The Workouts: Personal Training Diaries by Frank Zane.

His exercise program is an adaptation of the well-known "Push, Pull, Legs" exercise regimen.

Frank Zane’s workout routine looks like:

Monday – Pull Day

Tuesday – Off

Wednesday – Legs

Thursday – Off

Friday – Push Day

Saturday – Pull Day

Sunday – Off

Monday – Legs

Tuesday – Off

Wednesday – Push Day

Thursday – Pull Day

Pull Day

The muscles that are used to pull objects toward you or to pull your body through space are the ones worked on the "Pull Day."

With the movements in the Pull workout, you may strengthen your back, biceps, forearms, and stomach.

Following are the exercises included on Frank Zane’s Pull Day:

Wide-grip deadlifts: 6 sets (3 sets from the floor, 15, 12, 10 reps; 3 sets, 10 reps each while elevated).

T-bar rows: three sets of 10 repetitions

Front pull-down: three sets of ten repetitions.

One-arm dumbbell rows: Three sets of ten repetitions

Dumbbell concentration curls: 3 sets of 8–10 repetitions

Dumbbell curls with alternating hands: 3 Sets of 8–10 Reps

3 sets of 12, 10, and 8 reps for incline dumbbell curls; bench angled at 45 degrees

2 sets of 12 reps on the barbell reverse curl.

Push Day

When performing a "pushing" motion, push muscles are activated. For instance, a muscle that pushes objects away from your body will be trained on the Push Day.

Upper body muscles are often referred to as push muscles. You may push with your legs, of course, but they have a day all to themselves.

Frank Zane’s Push Day includes the below-mentioned exercises:

6 sets of 12, 10, 8, 6, 4, and 2 repetitions of Bench press with a barbell

4 sets of 10, 8, 6, and 4 reps for the inclined dumbbell press

3 sets of 12, 10, and 8 repetitions for decline dumbbell flies

3 sets of 12, 10, and 8 reps for pullover with dumbbells

3 sets of 12, 10, and 8 reps of bench Press with a Close Grip

3 sets of 12, 10, and 8 reps of Dumbbell one-arm overhead extensions

Key Takeaway

Many people greatly admire Frank's body. It is regarded as one of the most extraordinary physiques in the bodybuilding tradition. Zane is sometimes depicted as one of the "poster boys"—those who are frequently seen on gym walls—as a result of this.

Frank concentrated mostly on "splits," or split training, a well-liked weight-training regimen that focuses on body training sessions. In a nutshell, this consisted of a three-day curriculum with breaks in between. Body areas were used to split each session.

Although Frank Zane was not the biggest or strongest bodybuilder of the golden era, he was unquestionably one of the most proportionate. He had a reputation for being at least as strong as his far bigger colleagues while having a relatively smaller body weight.

His growth strategy was quite simple but ruthlessly efficient. To produce an incredibly balanced physique, he mixed intense isolation workouts with compound training.

