From K-beauty to mainstream: The rise of snail mucin in Skincare

Snail mucin, also known as snail slime, snail gel or even just "snail," is a popular ingredient in skincare products. It can be found in everything from creams to serums to masks and more.

If you have ever wondered what the deal is with this strange-sounding ingredient and why it's so popular among K-beauty fans and retailers alike, read on.

What is snail mucin?

Snail mucin is the gel produced from the mucus of the outer shell. (Image via Pexels/John)

It's a protein-rich substance secreted by snails and has been used in skincare products for its healing properties. It's often referred to as "snail slime," but that can be misleading, as it's not actually slime (which is generally produced by slugs).

This is more like a gel or paste that forms when the snail produces mucus to protect its shell. The substance contains hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid and elastin proteins - all of which help improve skin elasticity.

What does it do?

Snail mucin, or snail mucus, is a natural ingredient that has been used in traditional cosmetics for centuries. It's made up of enzymes and proteins that help with acne and acne scars, skin regeneration, repair, scarring, skin hydration and more!

Snail mucin benefits for the skin

Here are a few:

1) Hydration

Reduces wrinkles and fine lines (Image via Pexels/Cotton Bro Studio)

It's highly moisturizing and helps hydrate the skin. It contains hyaluronic acid, which is a natural humectant that attracts moisture to the skin. That helps improve skin elasticity and reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

2) Healing

Snail mucin contains a variety of growth factors and antioxidants that can help promote healing and reduce inflammation. That makes it beneficial for those with acne-prone or sensitive skin. It can also help reduce appearance of scars and hyperpigmentation.

3) Anti-aging

Works as an anti-aging cream. (image via Pexels/Shvets Prooduction)

It contains a compound called allantoin, which has been shown to promote collagen production and improve skin elasticity. That makes it a popular ingredient in anti-aging products, as it can help reduce appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

4) Brightening

It contains glycolic acid, which is a type of alpha-hydroxy acid that can help exfoliate the skin and promote cell turnover. That can help improve skin radiance and minimize visibility of blemishes like dark spots and hyperpigmentation.

5) Soothing

Contains healing properties. (Image via Pexels/Andrea Piaxquadio)

It has a soothing effect on the skin, making it beneficial for those with sensitive or irritated skin. It can help reduce redness and inflammation and promote healing.

6) Nourishing

It contains a variety of nutrients, including vitamins, minerals and proteins, which can help to nourish the skin. It can help improve overall skin health and appearance.

How to incorporate snail mucin into your routine?

Can use it as a moisturiser or serum (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

It's a popular ingredient in Korean skincare products. It's been used for centuries but only recently gained traction in the West. If you're interested in trying snail mucin, here are some tips for using it:

Use snail slime as a serum or moisturizer : The best way to incorporate snail mucin into your routine is by applying it at night before bedtime (it can be used during the day as well).

: The best way to incorporate snail mucin into your routine is by applying it at night before bedtime (it can be used during the day as well). Don't use too much : Because of how powerful this ingredient is, you only need a small amount each time you apply it on your face - -less than half a teaspoon should suffice. If you're not sure how much that looks like and don't want to waste product, try using an eyedropper instead of scooping out some with your fingers (which would probably just end up being way too much).

: Because of how powerful this ingredient is, you only need a small amount each time you apply it on your face - -less than half a teaspoon should suffice. If you're not sure how much that looks like and don't want to waste product, try using an eyedropper instead of scooping out some with your fingers (which would probably just end up being way too much). Be careful of sensitive skin: Snail slime contains proteins called antimicrobial peptides which help prevent infections and bacteria growth in wounds by killing off pathogens like staphylococcus epidermidis and Escherichia coli without harming healthy cells around them.

Snail mucin can work wonders for skin, but knowing how to use it right is key

How to use the product is the key. (Image via Pexels/Cottonbro Studio)

One of the reasons it has become so popular in skincare is that it's a natural ingredient. Unlike some synthetic ingredients that can cause irritation or allergic reactions, it's generally well-tolerated by most skin types. Additionally, it's cruelty-free and is obtained without harming snails.

Despite its benefits, some people may be hesitant to try it due to its origins. However, it's important to note that snail mucin used in skincare products is thoroughly purified and sterilized before being added to products. That ensures that it's safe and free from harmful bacteria.

Snail mucin has become a popular ingredient in skincare due to its hydrating and healing properties.

While it may seem unusual, it has a long history of use in skincare and has been thoroughly tested for safety. Whether you're a fan of K-beauty or looking to try something new, it's worth considering as a skincare ingredient.

