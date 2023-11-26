Fruit Peels: Reasons Not to Throw Them Anymore

Have you ever thought about how fruit peels, the daily waste of fruits that you never considered to add to your diet, could be a game changer? What if you are told how amazing fruit peels are, which can make you consider the next time you throw them in the dustbin?

Fruit peels are the exterior layer that is peeled off to consume the fruit (endocarp). Fruit peels consist of albedo (the inner white layer) and Flavedo (the outer layer). The flavedo is a storehouse of nutrition, which is why here are some reasons why you shouldn’t throw away fruit peels.

Why Should You Not Throw Away Fruit Peels?

1. Endless nutritional storehouse: Fruit peels are rich in phytochemical compounds, essential oils, enzymes, limonin, paraffin waxes, triterpenoids, fatty acids, carotenoids, chlorophylls, and flavonoids. These micronutrients are difficult to find in most foodstuffs.

2. Health benefits: Fruit peels have been proven to trigger antioxidant activity that helps reduce free radical damage to organ tissues. Being rich in fiber, they promote good gut health, bowel movement, proper digestion and improve skin health.

3. Cost-effective and easy to store: Fruit peels are such a rich storehouse of nutrients yet the cheapest to store and prepare. They are an organic addition to the diet.

4. Age-old remedies: They are traditionally used to treat cough, digestive issues, muscle pain, and skin inflammation.

What Do Fruit Peels Contain?

These peels have a world of benefits for your health (Image via Pexels/SHVETS production)

The fruit peel extract contains phytochemical compounds, nanoparticles like essential oils, enzymes, limonin, paraffin waxes, triterpenoids, fatty acids, and pigments such as carotenoids, chlorophylls, and flavonoids.

The fruit peels' Flavedo is rich in multicellular bodies and are full of essential oils. In fact, fuit peels of passion fruit contain punicalgin and gallic acid that make up 73% of the crude extract helping ZnO synthesis too. Fruit peels have been traditionally used to treat cough, digestive issues, muscle pain, and skin inflammation.

Here, we’ve listed a few well-known individual fruit peels that would help reroute the course of your diet towards a new start.

1. Banana peel:

Banana peels contain antimicrobial properties. (Image via Pexels/SHVETS production)

Banana peels contain antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory agents. In general, our diet relies heavily on fiber, and Process Safety and Environmental Protection declares banana peels have 71% to 83% fiber.

Recipe: You can opt for smoothies with whole banana and fruit peels blended or even use the blended fruit peels for cake. Meanwhile, soaked and refrigerated overnight banana peels in water gives you natural fruity water. Banana peels traditionally are used as a substitute for pulled chicken in many dishes.

2. Kiwi peel:

Blend kiwi fruit peels for a smoothie (Image via Pexels/Anthony)

Peels of the kiwi fruit are a rich source of vitamins C and E, which prevent oxidative damage and free radicals in the body. Research indicates the intake of peels of kiwi increases fiber portion by 50%, folate by 32%, and vitamin E by 34% with a healthy intake.

Kiwi peel also helps develop immunity, lowering blood pressure, and improving good cholesterol. A 2011 research indicates kiwi also helps in improving sleep.

Recipe: Blend kiwi fruit peels for a smoothie, salad, or frozen treat. Make sure to wash properly, rub off the fuzzy skin with a vegetable brush, and soak for 15 minutes in baking soda.

3. Eat mango peel:

Mango peels are rich in several nutrients (Image via Pexels/ROMAN ODINTSOV)

Mango peels are rich in fiber, minerals such as potassium and copper, plant compounds, vitamins A, C, E, and B6. The peelings are also loaded with polyphenols, carotenoids, high triterpenes, and triterpenoids, which are medically helpful against diabetes and cancer. Mango fruit peels also contain polyphenols and carotenoids, that act as antioxidant agents.

Recipe: Mango fruit peels, though bitter in taste, can be eaten with the fruit whole and can be blended for a shake or dried to a nice fine powder, which is an excellent and efficient go-to flavoring agent.

4. Eat orange peel:

Get the benefits of orange peelings by candying them (Image via Pexels/MURALI DHARAN)

Orange peels contain flavonoids and glycosides as hesperidin and naringin, which are responsible for acting as powerful antioxidants. The 2016 Streltsova study suggested a decrease in recovery time for horses, who were administered 30 gm orange peels every day.

Recipe: The best way to go about it is to opt for candied orange peels. Blanche the peels in hot water for 10 minutes, add sugar and a pinch of salt before removing them via strainer and soaking them in a bowl overnight. Use sugar to coat the soft orange peels and there you go—you have a tasty anytime snack!

Fruit peels are an amazing addition to your diet that provides you with guaranteed results, and they are cost-effective and rich in nutrition. Several micronutrients are generally absent in major food items, with dietary fiber being a major concern for what is lacking in the foods we daily consume. The fruit peels are an excellent source that is thrown to waste.

So, next time, instead of throwing away all fruit peels, what about turning them into a delicious and healthy snack?