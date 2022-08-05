6 Easy Full-Body Stretches for Beginners

Full-body stretches are crucial for your body and provide loads of benefits. They increase the range of motion and boost flexibility of the body. Stretching will ensure that you do not injure yourself during workouts due to the tightness of the muscles. Over time, this will make your workouts efficient.

Full-body stretches might not be common in the routine of many. They are essential for the overall fitness of your body. We have given here a curated list of the best full-body stretches that beginners can do easily.

Easy and Best Full-Body Stretches for Beginners

Beginners can add these full-body stretches and prepare for more challenging routines over time.

1. Cat-Cow Stretch

The cat-cow stretch is an ideal full-body stretch for beginners. It is easy-to-perform and involves abdominal muscles and the spine. This basic motion eases pain in the lower back. Additionally, the cat-cow pose is also good for overall balance and posture.

How should you do it?

Start off on all fours with your shoulders directly above your palms and hips, directly above your hips. Watch out to keep your spine in a neutral position and your neck in a long position. Breathe in and raise your hip bones toward the ceiling, sinking your belly inside, and pressing your chest in front. This is referred to as the cow position. Breathe out and round your spine outward, drawing the pelvis bone forward and tucking your tailbone inward. This is referred to as the cat position. Repeat.

2. Sphinx Pose

The sphinx pose is a dynamic yoga pose that will give you a full body stretch and strengthen several muscles in your body, including the spine and hips.

How should you do it?

Lie on the floor with your legs extended behind you. Position your elbows underneath your shoulders. Press your forearms onto the floor and lift your chest off the ground. Keep your shoulders relaxed and lengthen your spine while pressing your thighs and hips onto the ground. Raise your upper body above the ground so that your lower back is nicely stretched for a few moments. Slowly return to the starting position. Take care to not hyperextend your back.

3. Puppy Pose Stretch

The puppy pose is a yoga asana that gives an effective full-body stretch for beginners. It stretches the shoulders, spine, back, arms, and hips as well as builds flexibility.

How should you do it?

Start off by standing on all fours. Bring your arms forward a few inches in a walking movement while curling your toes underneath. Drive your back and hips upward midway toward your heels. Drive through the palms of your arms to keep them engaged and straight. Hold the puppy position for as long as you can before returning to the starting position.

4. Pyramid Pose

The pyramid pose is one of the most efficient yoga poses that beginners can do for full-body stretches. This pose involves a deep fold stretch which will target the muscles of your legs and abdominals along the spine. This yoga pose will help in cultivating strength and stability in your body.

How should you do it?

Start off in a standing position and bring one foot forward keeping your legs straight. Keep your feet pressed on the ground with your toes angled to the front. Bring your forehead toward the front knee while rounding your spine forward. Drive the back of both knees backward. Hold the pyramid position for a few moments before releasing it to the center position. Swap sides and repeat.

5. Runner Stretch

Runner stretches are also one of the full-body stretches that you can do to efficiently warm up your muscles along with building strength and tone. The primary muscles that this stretch targets are the legs and the back.

How should you do it?

Start in an elongated position and bring your one foot forward while descending into the lunge position. Position your fingers on the floor or you can even use something like a cushion or box if your fingers cannot touch the floor. Inhale and in swift motion, straighten your front foot that was in the lunge position. Exhale and in a controlled manner bring the foot back to the lunge position. Repeat. Alternate the leg and repeat the movement.

6. Butterfly Stretch

Butterfly poses are one of the dynamic full-body stretches that beginners can do prior to their workout as they will help you feel overall refreshed by loosening your back, thighs, and hips.

How should you do it?

Sit on the floor by placing the soles of your feet together with your knees bent out toward your sides. Gently hold your feet, engage your abdominals, and press your knees onto the ground to bring your body toward your knees. Hold the butterfly stretch for a few moments before getting back to the starting position.

Bottom Line

Stretches should be included in your workout routine as they help in keeping your muscles well toned and ready for heavier exercises. If you are planning to add more challenging muscle exercises, begin with the above exercises. Soon, you should be able to do other complex exercises you gain in strength and flexibility.

