5 Best Full-Body Superset Exercises To Lose Weight 

Full-body superset exercises are twice the effort but are a useful method to initiate weight loss and focus on burning calories. Ideally, you should be able to transition from one exercise to the next with ease without allowing your muscles to relax way too much.

Essentially, supersets are two exercises done back-to-back with minimum rest in between. It is recommended that you avoid resting, but it’s not necessary to avoid it entirely. You might find your muscles have become too fatigued and minimum rest is required before exerting more pressure on them.

5 Full-Body Superset Exercises For Weight Loss

The following are some of the full-body superset exercises that you can begin incorporating into your workout routine.

1) Squats + Overhead Shoulder Press

This superset focuses on volume since both exercises are heavy exercises. You can do this exercise using a pair of dumbbells or a barbell.

To do squats, do not use more weight than your body can work with. There’s a huge possibility of injuring yourself, especially your back, if you do that.

Next, for the overhead press, push with your shoulders and not your triceps. Since it’s a compound movement, it’s quite easy for your triceps to take over when you do the exercise. Try to use a strong muscle-mind connection during the overhead press.

2) Bench Press + Bodyweight Push-Ups

Bench presses and push-ups focus on your chest. Since pectoral muscles are a large muscle group, you should not avoid doing compound exercises for it.

Bench press can be barbell bench press or dumbbell bench press, however you like it. While barbell bench presses will help with improving strength, dumbbell bench presses are useful for fixing any strength or muscle imbalances between the two sides.

3) Cable Curls + Cable Pushdown

Cable curls focus on your biceps while cable push-down focuses on your triceps. If you’re looking at full-body superset exercises, you shouldn’t ignore your arms.

Even though they are smaller muscle groups, and are secondary muscle groups that work during compound exercises, it’s essential to isolate the muscles and work on them separately.

Your arms are a part of your overall physique, and you shouldn’t ignore them at any cost.

4) Deadlifts + Bent-Over Rows

Full-body superset exercises focus on lat muscles as well. It’s another big muscle group on your upper body, and you should definitely try to focus on intensity and volume to grow your lat muscles.

In addition to that, deadlifts allow you to work on your lower back and legs, ideally engaging a major portion of your overall lower body. You just need to be cautious of the weight and form you’re using to avoid injuring yourself.

5) Crunches + Russian Twist

Finally, full-body superset exercises should include core muscles as well. You should work on your side muscles along with the abdominal muscles, which brings you to a superset for both parts of the muscle group.

Crunches work on your abdomen while Russian twists work on your oblique/side muscles.

Bottom line

Weight loss goes hand-in-hand with resistance training. If your diet is in place but you’re only doing cardio, your weight loss will be slow. However, if you add resistance training as your primary workout method and use cardio as an assistance along with a proper diet, your weight loss process will accelerate!

