Full Body Workout on a Gym Ball

Some easy and effective exercise you can do

Like an apple, a workout a day keeps the doctor away! The only problem with that is that with our busy schedules it gets difficult to work out every day because one does not have the time to go to the gym or a class.

Also if one works out at home then all kinds of equipment are required which are expensive and the point of saving time and money are both gone. However all these problems can be put to rest with an effective 20 minute home workout on a gym ball.

Purchasing a gym ball is fairly inexpensive as it starts from Rs. 400. Another perk of using a gym ball is that it provides an adequate amount of cushioning which prevents injuries and reduces the wear and tear.

Now you would be wondering that how one can manage an entire body workout on a gym ball. Well, not only can you manage it, it will test your endurance strength and flexibility and work multiple muscles in your body.

#1 Push Ups

Fitness enthusiasts know that push ups are the ultimate full body workout. However push ups are not easy to do. They require a fair bit of strength in your arms and your core.

Doing push ups on the gym ball is not only easier but for beginners it ensures the correct posture and stance along with increasing your strength incrementally as you go down.

You place your arms right below your shoulder and your legs on the gym ball. One can increase or decrease the difficulty based on where you place your legs on the gym ball. If you place your legs between the ankle and knee, the difficulty increases, and between the knee and thighs, the difficulty decreases.

Once you are in this stance with your entire body parallel to the floor, try and bring your chest to the floor. The gym ball is a great buffer to aid your push ups. One can start between 15-20 reps and do 3 sets.

