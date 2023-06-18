Fungal Infections on the Rise: Are You at Risk?

Fungal infections have been a growing concern in recent years, and according to a recent study published in the Merging Infectious Diseases journal, cases could soon skyrocket.

The study found that hospitalizations involving fungal infections increased by 8.5% each year in the US between 2019 and 2022, in part due to COVID-19 associated fungal infections.

Candida vulturna Outbreak in a Chinese Hospital

One of the main concerns highlighted in the study was the emergence of new multidrug-resistant fungal species, such as Candida vulturna, which has been responsible for an outbreak at a hospital in Shanxi, China.

While this fungus doesn't turn people into zombies, like in the popular video game and TV series The Last of Us, it is still a serious threat to human health, particularly in hospital settings.

Candida auris fungal infection increasing rapidly (Image via Unsplash / Svetjekolem)

Serious Threat of Fungal Infections

The study authors warned that given the transmissible, adhesive, and antifungal drug-resistant characteristic of emerging Candida vulturna clinical isolates, it could be a serious upcoming threat to hospital infections worldwide. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Candida auris spread at an alarming rate, and this fungus is closely related to it.

COVID-19 leading to various bacterial & fungal infection spread (Image via unsplash / CDC)

As the COVID-19 virus continues to evolve, it's essential to increase preparedness for future infectious disease outbreaks, including comprehensive public health surveillance for fungal disease. This can help to characterize disease epidemiology and guide efforts to prevent illness and death.

How to Treat Fungal Infections?

Fungal infections can be uncomfortable and sometimes even painful. They can occur on the skin, manifest as nail fungus, and even spread inside the body. Fortunately, there are several treatment options available to help alleviate symptoms and ultimately cure the infection.

Practicing safe hygiene (Image via Unsplash / Kelly Sikkema)

Antifungal medications are the most common treatment for fungal infections. These medications can be found in various forms, including creams, ointments, and pills.

The type of medication prescribed will depend on the location of infection. It is typically used to treat skin infections, while oral antifungal medications are used to treat more severe or systemic infections.

Applying prescribed ointments and cream (Image via Unsplash / Towfiqu Barbhuiya)

It is important to note that antifungal medications can have side effects, such as headaches, nausea, and liver damage, so it's essential to follow the prescribed treatment plan carefully and to report any side effects to a healthcare provider. In addition to medication, some infections may require other treatments, such as surgery to remove infected tissue.

The threat of this kind of infection is real and growing, and it's crucial to take steps to protect yourself. This includes practicing good hygiene, avoiding contact with contaminated surfaces, and seeking medical attention promptly if you suspect you may have a fungal infection.

By staying informed and taking proactive measures, we can all do our part to prevent the spread of these infections and keep ourselves and our communities healthy.

