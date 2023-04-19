Gastritis: What are the symptoms, and how to get rid of it?

Gastritis can be a frustrating condition. It can lead to indigestion and nausea, and in many cases, cause blood in vomiting and black stool.

It's an inflammation of the protective lining of the stomach. It can be caused due to bacterial infections, auto-immune diseases, bile reflux and certain medications. Alcohol consumption and physical stress may also lead to an inflamed stomach.

Acute and chronic inflamed stomach

While acute gastritis leads to severe, sudden inflammation, chronic ones are long-term inflammations that can even last for months and years, if not treated at the right time.

For most people, the problem isn’t serious and goes away on its own. However, in some cases, it can lead to ulcers and may also increase risk of stomach cancer, if left untreated.

How do you know if you have an inflamed stomach?

Symptoms of an inflamed stomach includes nausea. (Photo via Pexels/Andrea Piacquadio)

If you have gastritis, you might experience the following symptoms:

vomiting

nausea

indigestion

a feeling of fullness in the upper abdomen

tarry or black stool

What are some of the best gastritis treatments?

In many cases, the inflammation goes away on its own in a few days, but there are certain things you can do to get relief fast. These include:

Antibiotics: Several antibiotics can help cure bacterial infections and provide with quick relief. However, before taking any antibiotics, it's important to consult a doctor.

Histamine (H2) blockers: These are similar medicines that help reduce production of stomach acid and provide relief from inflammation.

Antacids: Antacids help lower stomach acid exposure and provide relief from severe inflammation.

Proton pump inhibitors: These medications lower amount of acid produced in the stomach and cure stomach ulcers, too.

For all these medications, though, you need to consult a doctor to determine whether they're safe for your gastritis type or not.

Gastritis treatment at home

Antacids and other medications can help. (Photo via Pexels/Pixabay)

If you don’t want to opt for medications, there are certain things you can do at home to get relief from an inflamed stomach.

Fortunately, there are several home-based treatment options available for getting rid of gastritis. Some of the best home treatments include:

Garlic

Garlic can reduce the uncomfortable symptoms of an inflamed stomach and ease your condition.

Studies also suggest that garlic can help reduce inflammation symptoms, particularly those caused by bacterial infections. All you have to do is crush a few pieces of raw garlic and consume them. If you don’t like the taste of garlic, simply consume it with a date or use water to swallow it.

Probiotics

They can also be taken to ease discomfort from an inflamed stomach. They can help improve overall digestion and promote healthy and regular bowel movements.

Probiotics contain good bacteria that are important for digestion. Consuming probiotic-rich foods like kefir, yogurt and kimchi can be one of the best ways to eliminate symptoms of gastritis.

Essential oils

Essential oils like ginger oil, peppermint oil and clove oil can also improve symptoms of an inflamed stomach and provide quick relief.

These oils can be either mixed with a carrier oil and applied to the skin or inhaled with a diffuser. It's important to note that some essential oils can be toxic, so it's best to consult a doctor before using them.

Anti-inflammatory diet can help, too

When you have gastritis, switching to an anti-inflammatory diet can be beneficial to reduce symptoms and get relief. While research has not shown if consuming a certain diet can prevent stomach inflammation, you can give it a try and see how it works for you.

What to have on an anti-inflammatory diet?

Yogurt can be added to an anti-inflammatory diet. (Photo via Pexels/Ella Olsson)

The following foods may help reduce uncomfortable symptoms and help manage gastritis:

low-fat foods, including lean meats, vegetables and fruits (strawberries, apples, blueberries)

high fiber foods, including beans and whole grains

low acid vegetables, including white potatoes and cucumbers

eggs and egg whites

oats and barley

ginger, turmeric, and peppermint

low-fat yogurt

What to avoid on an anti-inflammatory diet?

The following foods and drinks must be avoided when you have an inflamed stomach:

alcohol

acidic fruitsand juices

coffee and tea

chocolate

corn products

greasy and fast foods

fried foods

packaged snacks

red meat

refined grains such as pasta made from refined flour

certain spices such as chili powder, nutmeg, mustard seeds, black pepper and red pepper

Most cases of gastritis don’t require medical attention, but if the symptoms persist for a week or longer or get exacerbated, consult a doctor immediately to determine the exact cause.

