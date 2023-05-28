Generalized Anxiety Disorder: What Does It Feel Like To Live With It?

Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) is an anxiety condition that causes people to worry excessively about a multitude of issues in their life. Like the name itself suggests, you feel anxious generally about everything and anything, and the specific triggers are not clear in this disorder.

GAD is one of the most common mental illnesses. Anxiety disorders affect up to 20% of people every year. Anyone can get generalized anxiety disorder, whether they are a child or an adult.

Generalized anxiety disorder has signs that are similar to panic disorder, obsessive-compulsive disorder, and other types of anxiety, but they are all different conditions. People with GAD have symptoms like long-term worry, agitation, irritability, trouble focusing, and physical symptoms like tense muscles and trouble sleeping.

GAD is the opposite of serenity and calm. (Image via Rawpixel/ rawpixel)

Living with GAD (Generalized Anxiety Disorder): Impact on Daily Functioning

How does GAD impact your everyday life? (Image via Rawpixel.com/ rawpixel)

A person is said to have generalized anxiety disorder if they have trouble controlling their worry for at least six months. This makes GAD different from anxiety that is caused by a specific source of stress or that lasts for a shorter amount of time.

Women are twice as susceptible as males to have this condition. The disorder develops slowly and can start at any time in life. Even though no one knows for sure what causes GAD, there is proof that genes, family history, and life experiences, especially stressful ones, have a role to play in it.

For those who suffer from GAD, anxiety may be experienced from just thinking about getting through the day. People with generalized anxiety disorder don't know how to stop worrying and feel like they have no control over it, yet they usually know that their anxiety is worse than the situation that is actually causing it.

How to Deal with a Generalized Anxiety Disorder?

How can you learn to live with GAD? (Image via Rawpixel/ Rawpixel)

Generalized Anxious Disorder (GAD) is treated with a mix of strategies and techniques that help control and lessen anxious symptoms. Here are some ways to think about:

1) Time management

Develop good skills for managing your time to feel less overwhelmed. Set priorities, break chores down into smaller, more manageable steps, and make schedules that are realistic.

2) Relaxation techniques

When you feel stressed out, do things that help you relax, like listening to soothing music, taking a warm bath, or doing deep breathing techniques.

If you feel like its too much to manage on your own, it is best to seek professional advice. (Image via Rawpixel/ Rawpixel)

3) Therapy

Cognitive-Behavioural Therapy, or CBT, is often used to help people with GAD. It helps people find their negative thought habits and discover ways to deal with them. Other types of therapy, such as those based on awareness or Acceptance and Commitment Therapy (ACT), may also be helpful.

4) Medication

Some people with anxiety are given SSRIs or drugs to help them deal with their symptoms. Talk to a psychiatrist to find out if medicine is the right choice for you.

5) Self-care practices

Put self-care tasks like regular exercise, getting enough sleep, and eating well at the top of your list. Do things you like, like sports or spending time with people you care about.

Remember that dealing with generalized anxiety disorder is a process, and it might require a while to find the right mix of techniques that work for you. Be kind to yourself and enjoy the small steps you take towards your goal. If the symptoms don't go away or get worse, it's important to talk to a mental health worker for advice and help.

Diagnosis of GAD: Seeking the Right Help

Seeking help for GAD is often crucial in the treatment process. (Image via Freepik/ Drazen Zijik)

People with generalized anxiety disorder can get along with others, live full, useful lives, and work if their anxiety is mild to moderate or if they get help. Generalized anxiety disorder is normally diagnosed after an in-depth evaluation by an expert in mental health, which includes an assessment of signs, how long they last, and their effect on everyday functioning.

It is critical to rule out other potential causes of anxiety and check that its signs are not explained better by another psychological issue or a medical problem. Once a diagnosis has been made, a variety of treatment options, including counselling and medication, can be explored to reduce symptoms and enhance general well-being. GAD is one of the many types of anxiety disorders and immediate attention should be paid to its pervasiveness.

Many people with generalized anxiety disorder can manage their symptoms well and live fulfilling lives with the right treatment and support. It's crucial to remember that GAD is a chronic disorder, and while it won't go away completely, the severity of symptoms can be greatly decreased.

Many people with generalized anxiety disorder see gains in their quality of life, greater symptom control, and enhanced resilience to effectively manage anxiety with continued treatment, support, and self-care. Working together with mental health specialists to establish a particular course of action that addresses your specific requirements and objectives is critical.

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

What do you think of this story? Tell us in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes