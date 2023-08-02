Georgia resident dies from brain-eating amoeba, state health officials say

State health officials announced on Friday that a citizen of Georgia had passed away due to a rare brain disease often known as the "brain-eating amoeba." The Georgia Department of Health confirmed in a news release that the victim had Naegleria fowleri, an amoeba that damages brain tissue, produces brain swelling, and typically results in death.

No other information about the victim was made public by the authorities. Georgia has experienced six cases of the infection since 1962. However, NBC News reports that there have been a few additional, similar occurrences in the US so far this year.

This amoeba can be contacted from water bodies. (Image via Unsplash/ Jason Jarrach)

Health officials stated:

"The amoeba is naturally occurring, and there is no routine environmental test for Naegleria fowleri in bodies of water; and because it is very common in the environment, levels of the amoebas that naturally occur cannot be controlled.”

The victim was "likely infected while swimming in a freshwater lake or pond," according to officials, but they did not specify where.

How do you get brain-eating amoeba?

Nasal passages are the main entry point for infection. Infected water can be driven up the nose during swimming, diving, or jumping into the water, which can cause Naegleria fowleri to enter the body. The amoeba can move along the olfactory nerve after entering the nasal passages and eventually reach the brain, where it can cause uncommon but fatal primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM).

Common symptoms of brain-eating amoeba

The brain-eating amoeba infection typically shows symptoms one to nine days following exposure to the amoeba. It can be difficult to make an early diagnosis because the early symptoms can match those of other prevalent illnesses. On the other hand, the infection advances quickly and can rapidly turn fatal.

Common symptoms include:

Severe headache

High fever

Nausea and vomiting

Stiff neck and sensitivity to light (photophobia)

Confusion or altered mental status

Loss of balance or coordination

Seizures

Hallucinations

Coma

Person who has contacted amoeba can experience headache. (Image via Unsplash/ Usman Yousaf)

If someone has been exposed to warm freshwater habitats and is exhibiting symptoms that are consistent with brain-eating amoeba, it is critical to seek prompt medical assistance.

It's vital to keep in mind that infections with the brain-eating amoeba are incredibly uncommon and that the majority of people who come into contact with the amoeba do not become infected. However, it's important to take these symptoms seriously and find medical attention right away if you or someone you know experiences symptoms after partaking in water-related activities in warm freshwater.

The Georgia episode marked at least the second confirmed death caused by Naegleria fowleri in a little more than a month. In June, a child died from a brain-eating amoeba during a trip to a hot spring in Nevada, as per state officials. Investigators think that the child picked up the infection at Ash Springs, which is about 100 miles north of Las Vegas.