7 Best Barbell Exercises You Can Do to Get Abs Like Lady Gaga

When you look at pictures of Lady Gaga, it's hard not to notice the rock-hard abs she's been building and sculpting over the last few years. Like many other celebrities, she uses a combination of cardio and weightlifting to get her desired physique. Lady Gaga's trainer, Harley Pasternak, documents her workouts on Instagram.

Whether you're a diehard Lady Gaga superfan or just someone who wants to learn how to gain abs like the singer, there are plenty of barbell exercises you can do. It's time to get creative and work out a few new moves that are sure to slim your stomach down faster than ever before.

1) Barbell Ab Rollout

One of the most difficult and efficient core exercises to get abs like Lady Gaga is the barbell ab rollout. Although the barbell variation is a terrific alternative to the widely used ab roller tool, you may already be familiar with it. The erector spinae is also heavily involved in this workout, which predominantly targets the rectus abdominis.

To do this move:

Fill each side of the barbell with a 25- or 45-pound plate.

Kneel down and hold the bar at roughly shoulder width.

Push the barbell out until you're in the superman position while maintaining a tight core and a straight back. Throughout the entire exercise, maintain a totally straight arm position. Keep your hips from sagging.

Pull the weight back toward your knees while engaging your core, then do it again.

2) Landmine Twists

This is the ideal method for strengthening your oblique muscles. To keep your trunk stable, you must resist rotational forces, and the exercise is a fantastic core builder that will help develop abs similar to Lady Gaga.

To do it:

Put one hand higher than the other or interlock your fingers as you grasp the barbell's end in front of you. Hold the barbell at or just above your chest.

Bring the end of the barbell down to hip level while fighting torso rotation, maintaining your torso as tight as you can. Keep your arms straight, although you can bend your elbows slightly.

On the other side, repeat.

3) Single Arm Push-Away

Another useful landmine exercise is the single-arm push-away press, which works your core and obliques because you only use one arm to do it. To keep the barbell from swerving off to either side, you must stabilize it, maintain your balance, and have strength in your stomach.

To do this move:

For this exercise, assume a split or staggered posture. Therefore, when pressing with the left arm, the left foot should be in front, and vice versa. Keep your core strong and your legs straight.

Hold the barbell by your shoulder while holding the end in your hand.

While rotating your torso inward, press the bar up.

Rotate your body to the starting position as you lower the bar back down.

After completing the required amount of reps, switch sides and go again.

4) Sit-up Press

Classic abdominal workout sit-ups can be made more difficult by holding a weight overhead with your hands. Due to its challenging nature, it helps you to get more defined abs similar to Lady Gaga.

Here's how you do it:

Holding a barbell with your hands about shoulder-width apart, sit up on the floor with your legs bent.

Press the bar above your chest as though you were performing a bench press while lying on your back with your legs bent (or floor press in this instance).

Perform one sit-up while keeping the bar in this position.

Use your abs to elevate your torso off the ground while maintaining a straight back. You can repeat by lying down one more.

5) Barbell Leg Raise

With this fantastic version, you can highlight your lower abs to match that of Lady Gaga. Some of the finest exercises you can use to target this area are variations of leg raises.

To do this move:

Hold the barbell above your chest while lying on your back and maintaining your arms fully extended, as if you were performing a bench press.

Lift your legs to the bar with them bent or straight, then drop them back down. Never let your legs rest on the ground.

Repeat this while maintaining a tight core throughout the movement.

6) Barbell Overhead Carry

To maintain the barbell aloft, you must stabilize your entire body, not just your core. However, one's core muscles are quite active and crucial for preserving a neutral trunk. Improved upward scapular stability will also be advantageous to you in getting Lady Gaga's abs.

To do this exercise:

Keep your arms fully extended as you press the barbell up.

Maintain a firm core and a slightly retracted scapula. Keep your back from arching excessively.

When you feel yourself losing the ability to lift the barbell up, just walk for a while and then set it down.

7) Sitting Landmine Russian Twist to get Lady Gaga's abs

This workout is a brilliant substitute for using a free weight or medicine ball, and will work the oblique muscles very effectively and get you more sculpted abs like Lady Gaga.

To perform:

Grab the barbell's end near your upper chest or clavicle and hold it there while sitting on the floor.

When the bar is level with your lower chest, cease lowering the barbell to one side. You can somewhat flex your arms.

Repeat on the opposite side, then bring the bar back to the center.

Bottom Line

If you’re looking for exercises you can do with a barbell to get your desired six pack like Lady Gaga, this list is one of the best places you can start. These exercises will tone up all of your core muscles and help strengthen them in the process. However, it’s still important that you eat right and have a consistent workout schedule to help burn off fat and keep those abs visible.

