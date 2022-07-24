6 Bedtime Drink That Help You Sleep

Getting some sound sleep at night can be a challenge for many, especially amidst the stress of today’s life. The internet can throw a ton of remedies out at you for getting better sleep at night, but how many of them actually work?

Studies suggest that certain drinks can help induce sleep, helping you fall asleep earlier and get some quality slumber for the whole night. None of these concoctions require a lot of work - just a few simple ingredients to help you get some sound Z’s.

Bedtime Drinks to Get Better Sleep

Here're six bedtime drinks to help you get better sleep:

#1 Chamomile Tea

Chamomile tea is a top choice for anybody looking to get good sleep. Apart from giving you a sound night’s rest, it's also helpful in reducing inflammation, improving skin health and relieving cold symptoms. Moreover, it's a relaxant, so it also helps in reducing stress and anxiety. That contributes to its positive effects on your sleep.

#2 Ashwagandha Tea

Ashwagandha is a popular medicinal herb, especially in Ayurvedic medicine. The fruit, leaves and roots of this plant are used as a treatment for anxiety and stress. Compounds present in this plant are effective in warming your body down, preparing it for rest and improving sleep quality.

#3 Cherry Juice

Cherries are a rich source of melatonin and anti-inflammatory substances. It's especially rich in tryptophan, which is an amino acid that releases melatonin, which can not only aid in better sleep but also help fix your sleep timings as well, regulating your hours.

#4 Warm Milk

Milk is also a good source of tryptophan. Especially when consumed warm, a glass of milk can be a great drink before bed to ensure proper sleep quality and a sound number of hours. Moreover, it’s a great beverage to end your day with - who doesn’t want some extra protein?

#5 Turmeric Milk

Turmeric milk is a popular nighttime beverage in parts of south Asia. Turmeric is rich in cur cumin, a compound that's used to treat anxiety, stress and sleep deprivation. When combined with milk, these compounds can help relax your body and mind, giving you a great sleep.

#6 Almond Milk

Almonds in themselves are packed with micronutrients. Almond milk can be a good treatment to insomnia. The magnesium present in almonds is believed to regulate your sleep cycle and improve your sleep quality. However, more research is needed on that.

Takeaway

Getting better sleep at night doesn’t really require much effort. Just brew up some of these drinks before bed at night, and watch how it improves the quality and longevity of your sleep.

