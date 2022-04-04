Inner thigh workouts: 5 Best workouts for stronger inner thighs

Everyone’s familiar with leg workouts, but what about inner thigh exercises? You’re bound to perform exercises to train the glutes, quads, hamstrings, calves, and abductors. But there's also the matter of those stubborn inner thighs.

aria 🍧 @chairexic Can I stop holding sm weight in my inner thighs Can I stop holding sm weight in my inner thighs😐

The adductors, also known as the inner thigh or groin muscles, are an oft-neglected muscle group. Training them is important as they help keep the legs together, and in turn, provide balance to the body. They are also vital in moving and rotating the legs and keeping the hips stable.

From the outside, they can be hard to target. So we’re here with the five best exercises to strengthen and sculpt those inner thighs.

How to target the inner thighs (Image via Pexels/Mart Production)

5 best workouts for inner thighs

Sumo squat

The sumo squat was named after the stance assumed by Japanese sumo wrestlers before a match. This variation engages the adductors better than the conventional squat.

• Stand straight with your feet slightly wider than hip-distance. Rotate your feet outward so your toes are pointed away at a 45-degree angle.

• Push your hips back and lower yourself into a squat position while pointing your knees outward. Inhale as you lower yourself. You may hold your hands together in front of you.

• Exhale and push yourself back up to the starting position.

• Repeat the move for 12 to 15 reps.

Watch this video for a better idea:

Lateral lunges

Also known as the archer squat, this is a lower body calisthenic move that requires engagement of the inner thighs.

• Stand straight with your feet together. This is the starting position.

• Draw your right leg out and place your foot about two feet away from your left foot. Bend your right leg and push your hips back to get into a squat position. Keep your left leg straight with your left foot planted on the floor. Make sure you inhale during this movement.

• Exhale and push yourself back up with your right leg and bring your right foot back to the starting position.

• Repeat the move for 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

If you’re confused, you can watch this:

Cable adduction

This is a powerful exercise to really sculpt the inner thighs. Additionally, it engages the calf muscles. You will need a cable machine for this move. Alternatively, you can use a resistance band and hook it on to something you can pull it from. Start with light weights/resistance.

• Place your right ankle within the ankle strap of the cable machine. The cable should be to the right of your body if you’re working in the right leg. Ensure the pulley is set all the way down. Take a few steps to the left to create more resistance. Take a breath in.

• Keeping your hips stable by engaging your core, push your right leg towards the left side of your body, as far as you can take your foot.

• Inhale and slowly bring your right foot back past the left foot and allow it to stretch out towards the right.

• Push it back past the left foot while exhaling to complete the rep.

• Repeat the movement for 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

Watch this before you attempt this exercise:

Clamshells

Clamshells are great not just for the inner thighs, but also for the abductors and hips. This can be performed at bodyweight, but using a mini resistance band around your knees will engage those adductors better.

• Start by lying on your left side on the floor. Bend your knees forward so your knees are stacked one over the other, as are your hips. This is the starting position. Take a breath in.

• Exhale as you push your right knee up and point it towards the ceiling. Make sure your right foot is still stacked over the left one, but allow it to hinge to accommodate the movement.

• Bring your knee back down while inhaling again to return to the starting position.

• Repeat the movement for 12 to 15 reps on each side.

Take a look at this:

Curtsy lunges

A ghoulish variation of the reverse lunge, this movement requires you to squeeze your adductors. You can perform this without weights or choose to hold dumbbells in either hand.

• Stand straight with your feet together. Push your right foot back to get into a reverse lunge and place it towards the left of your body, well past your left foot. Inhale as you lower yourself.

• Exhale and push yourself back up, straightening both legs to return to the starting position.

• Repeat the movement for 12 to 15 reps on each leg.

Confused? You can watch this:

These exercises are bound to shape and strengthen your inner thighs. Even though they are hard to target, they are not impossible to train.

⊹٭𝚆𝚘𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚝𝚛𝚞𝚌𝚔٭⊹ @metickleu Post pandemic~

My superpower is destroying the inner thighs of my jeans while walking Post pandemic~My superpower is destroying the inner thighs of my jeans while walking

The adductors can stiffen up rather easily. Hence, it is important to foam roll and stretch them on a regular basis to keep them from getting too tight. You can also warm them up with leg swings before your leg workout to ensure they are activated and engaged even during your regular routine.

Add these variations to your next leg day and let us know how it goes!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Do you struggle with toning your inner thighs? Absolutely. I'll try these out! Not at all. 0 votes so far