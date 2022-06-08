Fact Check: Are Microgreens Healthy for You?

Microgreens are very young green vegetables that are between one to three inches tall. They are also known as baby plants, micro herbs or vegetable confetti.

Microgreens are often confused for sprouts, due to their shape and size. However, unlike sprouts, microgreens have leaves and take seven to 21 days to be harvested.

They are grown from sprouts. Certain grains, like rice, oats, wheat, barley and corn are also sometimes grown as microgreens.

Microgreens can be grown from the seeds of almost any vegetable in any location and climatic condition. They are harvested less than 14 days after germination. They are then consumed whole or used as garnish for other dishes. The most popular microgreens include:

• Basil

• Broccoli

• Parsley

• Rocket

• Beet

• Amaranth

• Kale.

We know that these greens in particular are dense in nutrients and good for us. However, what benefit could their micro counterparts possibly provide? Most argue that microgreens are too tiny to have such high nutrient profiles. Is that so?

Are microgreens as healthy as internet says they are?

Alright, let’s look at the science behind it. Sure, the nutritional profile varies depending on the type of vegetable used, but they are all uniform.

They are more dense in nutrients than their fully-grown, mature counterparts; usually, 100 grams of microgreens contain less than 30 calories.

Studies have shown that the nutrients in microgreens are almost ten times higher than those found in full-grown, mature greens.

They are also rich in antioxidants and minerals such as zinc, iron, potassium, magnesium and copper. In fact, antioxidant levels in microgreens have been found to be 40 times higher than mature plants.

Owing to that, microgreens can prevent a number of diseases, including heart disease, Alzheimer’s, diabetes and certain cancers. What’s more, they make a quick-fix solution for constipation and indigestion. That can be attributed to their high fibre content.

So, based on research, it is evident that microgreens can prove to be extremely healthy for you.

It’s always nice to be able to add some extra flavour to your dishes that also pack a nutritional punch. What’s more, you don’t even have to go out of your way to find these tiny plants. You can grow them yourself at home. They don’t require much space or attention.

All you would have to do is scatter seeds of your choice over a planter dish or tray packed with potting soil. Cover that up with another thin layer of soil. Place it in the line of sunlight.

Grow them at home! Image via Pexels/Mikhail Nilov

Mist the soil everyday with water, ensuring it is kept moist.

After 14 days when they are ready to harvest, you may pick them and store them carefully in the refrigerator. They are safe to consume for ten to 14 days after harvesting.

Who would’ve thought it’d be so easy and quick to get your vitamins and minerals everyday? Sprinkle some microgreens over your meals, i.e. salads and sandwiches, to add some extra flavour and nutrition to your palate.

