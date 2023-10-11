Ginger Tea: Your healthy friend to a weight loss journey

Since childhood, a bad cough has been helped by our mama's Ginger Tea. But do you know it comes with more health benefits than just that? Ginger has been used for ages in the treatment of cough, fever, arthritis, asthma, and other ailments. But for some, its most attractive benefit would be aiding in weight loss.

Ginger has proven to be scientifically successful in naturally boosting metabolism, owing to its constituting elements such as Zingerone and Shogoals. They increase blood flow in a healthy manner, free mild clogged arteries, ensure healthy circulation of fluids and ultimately help lose excess fat.

The results work best when paired with a daily exercise regime and a clean diet. Here are some benefits and recipes for you guys to help lead a healthier and happier life.

Ginger Tea for weight loss

Add Ginger Tea to your weight loss journey. (Image via Unsplash/ i yunmai)

Medically known for its anti-inflammatory properties, Ginger assists in the blockage of Cytokines which are majorly responsible for expanding arteries in the heart. Daily intake of ginger tea is an excellent remedy for it, keeping the heart in check and functioning well.

Ginger tea improves glucose metabolism, thus helping regulate blood sugar levels. This is beneficial in fundamental ways, especially for diabetics as an excellent alternative source of sugar. It also helps regulate cholesterol levels and thanks to its amazing antioxidants, this tea becomes a healthy beverage for the heart.

Directions:

1 Fingertip measured Ginger, cut or crushed

250 ml water or preferably, milk

Simply boil the crushed ginger in water or milk until the mixture sets off a wonderful color accompanied by a beautiful fragrance. Strain the mixture for a hot cup of simple, crisp Ginger Tea.

Lemon-ginger tea benefits

Ginger and Lemon is a perfect sip to lose fat (Image via Unsplash/ Towfiqu barbhuiya)

Did you forget about your beautiful companion on your weight-loss journey? Lemon, of course! While Ginger is spicier, Lemon has an edgy and tangy taste which is a great flavor on its own but works even better when fused.

Rich in Vitamin C, citric acid and cholesterol-blasting elements Diosmin and Hesperidin, lemon ginger tea is conducive to weight loss and has multiple health benefits.

D-Limonene and Naringenin, the plant-based compounds found in Lemon, also help in reducing the growth of cancerous cells. Paired with the soluble anti-inflammatory Pectin fiber, this tea works to boost your daily heart care and avoid future risks of accumulated cholesterol and irrelevant fats.

So, to summarize, lemon ginger tea could be your next ultimate weight loss hack! Give it a try.

Directions:

1/2 freshly cut Lemon

1 Fingertip-length Ginger stalk, cut or crushed

2 Cloves (additional)

250 ml water

1 Tbsp honey

Boil the water to a good bubbling state and add the ginger and cloves. Keep stirring the mixture until it releases its beautiful color and fragrance. Now, squeeze the fresh lemon while continuously stirring the mixture until your tea is ready to serve.

For that beautiful zing, add honey. A simple, nice, zesty, and healthy teacup at your service!

Bonus!

While given that both these elements would help you lose weight, the following steps are to be considered as well.

A daily exercise regimen consisting of 30 to 40 minutes of moderate physical activity.

A well-balanced diet consisting of protein, with good sources of micronutrients.

Not to forget, increase your daily water intake to a healthy level to help regulate your temperature levels.

Lemon-ginger tea becomes the helping hand on your journey to visible results in the field of weight loss. Without putting in some extra work, one cannot expect much results from just the beverage intake.

We would recommend following the aforementioned steps alongside a healthy daily dose of your secret tea for brighter skin and healthier functioning. A good blood circulation level also helps you shed fat and lead a healthy life. Good luck!