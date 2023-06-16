Glenda Jackson, Oscar-winning actress and politician, dies at 87 

Glenda Jackson, two-time Oscar award winner and British lawmaker, has died at the age of 87. The news of Jackson’s death was confirmed by her agent, Lionel Larner.

Larner announced that Jackson breathed her last on Thursday (June 15) at her home in London after a short illness. He added that the actress had recently completed filming The Great Escaper.

Glenda Jackson's death cause

The Oscar-award-winning actress died after a short illness. Her agent did not mention any specific cause regarding the actress’ death.

Who was Glenda Jackson?

Born in 1936, Glenda Jackson, as a teenager, joined an amateur acting group near her hometown outside Liverpool. Jackson’s performance led her to receive a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London.

She became one of the most popular British stars of the 1960s and 70s after performing in the drama “Marat/Sade” for the Royal Shakespeare Company. Her performance as the sex-obsessed wife in Ken Russell’s biopic “The Music Lovers” also got her worldwide recognition.

In 1971, Jackson won two best actress Oscar awards for “Women in Love” and “A Touch of Class” in 1974. She also received two more Academy Award nominations for her performances in “Sunday Bloody Sunday” in 1971 and “Hedda” in 1975.

Glenda Jackson received two Emmy awards in 1972 for starring as Queen Elizabeth in “Elizabeth R and also got recognition for playing Cleopatra in “The Morecambe & Wise Show.

Jackson went into politics in her 50s

Jackson went into politics in her 50s. In 1992, she won election to Parliament. She spent nearly 23 years as a Labor Party lawmaker and served as a minister for transport in Tony Blair’s first government in 1997.

She then left cabinet to run for London mayor, and in 2003, she was in the news for slamming Tony Blair for sendingBritish forces into the U.S.-led war in Iraq.

Jackson returned to cinema in 2015 at the age of 79

At the age of 79, Glenda Jackson returned to cinema, as the actress felt that she was running out of interest in politics, and acting turned out to be easier in some ways.

In an interview with the Guardian, she said:

"The responsibility in acting is not exclusively mine. There’s a shared responsibility."

For her return, Jackson picked Shakespeare’s “King Lear”, where she gave one of her most acclaimed performances. King Lear opened at London’s Old Vic in 2016 and was later played on Broadway, too.

After returning to movies, Jackson had her first film role in the 2019 movie “Elizabeth is Missing”. There, she starred as a woman with Alzheimer’s and received a BAFTA award for her performance.

British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak has called Jackson’s death “extremely sad”. A spokesperson for the Prime Minister said:

"This is extremely sad news; his thoughts will be with her friends and family at this time."

Glenda Jackson is survived by her son, Daniel Pearce Jackson Hodges, a British columnist.

