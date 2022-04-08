What Is a Golo Diet: Benefits and Facts.

You may have already heard about the Atkin, Paleo, and Keto diet, but did you know about the Golo Diet? It is a popular nutritional supplement diet program that has gained a lot of popularity this year.

GOLO stands for "Go Lose Weight. Go Look Great. Go Love Life." It's basically a three-phase nutritional program that helps people drop unwanted pounds and improve their overall wellbeing.

By paying attention to diet quality and nutritional status, GOLO can help you reach your goal weight in a healthy way and feel better about yourself.The GOLO diet is a clean-eating plan combined with the use of their supplements.

Before you sign up for this diet, here are a few things you should know about the program and how it might affect you if you decide to follow it.

What exactly is the GOLO diet?

The GOLO diet is based on whole, nutrient-dense foods. According to the website, dieters avoid overly processed "diet food" products like shakes and bars in favor of real ingredients.

The diet also consists of taking their own supplements, which the website claims will "balance your hormones and give you the metabolism boost you need to lose weight quickly." However, there isn't enough scientific evidence that supports these claims.

Basically, you would be eating calories anywhere between 1,300 and 1,800 calories per day, exercising for at least 15 minutes a day (preferably performing high-intensity interval training), and taking Release, a special blend of herbs and minerals.

How Much Does it Cost?

Signing up for the Golo diet is pretty easy and straightforward. All you need to do is visit their official website and subscribe to the plan & buy the Release supplement in 30-day, 60-day, or 90-day increments for $50-100.

Additionally, they also offer GOLO for Life Plan that helps you learn how to optimize gut health, digestion, and metabolism with food, and offers meal plans, health assessments, and support from GOLO coaches.

How does the 'Release' supplement works in GOLO diet?

The GOLO Diet relies on its Release supplement, which is made with ingredients derived from plants. The supplement comes in easily swallowed capsules and should be taken with every meal or possibly less often depending on how much weight you have to lose, according to their website.

The usage of the diet's proprietary supplement on a daily basis is strongly recommended. It's largely made up of magnesium, zinc, and chromium, with herbs like rhodiola, banaba, and gardenia thrown in for good measure.

As the GOLO website explains, the natural ingredients in the supplement work together to address the underlying causes of weight gain and help to repair your metabolism. The supplement, according to the website, does not interact with other drugs and does not induce jitteriness.

Many of these herbs have been proven to help people lose weight, but you should always see your doctor before taking any supplements.

But, can you loose weight on GOLO diet?

It is not entirely clear how GOLO diet can help you lose weight. It is important to note that eating a balanced, healthy diet is a key principle when you want to lose weight, and the GOLO diet seems to suggest this principle.

There are many different foods you can eat while you are on a GOLO diet. Vegetables, fruits, beans, nuts, seeds, lean protein and healthy fats are just some of the options.

You can also try some of their GOLO recipes

Benefits of the GOLO diet

The GOLO Diet website claims that people who follow this diet have improved sleep, lower cholesterol levels and decreased symptoms of polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS).

The GOLO diet helps shed light on the way one consumes food, which can be helpful for people struggling to make wise choices when eating.

This helps not only with weight loss but also with reducing the risk of other chronic diseases such as heart disease and diabetes.

Before you commit to any diet, it's a good idea to see what a doctor or nutritionist has to say about it.

Bottom Line

Although the GOLO diet seems to provide sound advice and guidelines for healthy eating, please note that much of the information on their website has not been substantiated by medical experts or in peer-reviewed journals.

This could indicate that there haven't been many studies conducted on the claims they make, or that their studies have mostly been small-group studies.

If you are looking for an effective diet that will pack in some serious weight loss, prevent carbohydrates and sugar cravings, improve your skin's appearance, and make you feel more energetic throughout the day, then a Golo diet routine may be right for you.

While the GOLO diet might be a good option for some people, you should see your own doctor before beginning the GOLO regimen.

The main thing is to enjoy yourself; you're doing it for health and longevity, after all.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

