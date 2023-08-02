Got frizzy hair? Try the curly girl method to get healthy curls

Struggling to keep all your curls in one place? Try the game-changing technique known as the 'curly girl method'.

It's a way of caring for curly hair without damaging it or stripping away its natural moisture. Developed by Lorraine Massey, it's a technique that encourages you to work with your hair's natural texture, making it healthier and more manageable.

How to follow the curly girl method?

1) Say no to harsh ingredients

Avoid using hard ingredient on hair. (Image via Pexels/Armin Rimoldi)

In the curly girl method, it's key to stay away from products that contain harsh ingredients. That means saying no to sulphates and silicone.

Sulfates are strong detergents that can strip away the natural oils from your hair, leaving it dry and brittle. Silicone, meanwhile, can create a coating on the hair shaft, preventing moisture from penetrating and causing build-up. Look for sulphate-free shampoos and conditioners without silicone to nurture your curls.

2) Use a comb instead of brush

Use a comb instead of brush. (Image via Pexels/Kampus Production)

The curly girl method advises against using brushes, as they can disrupt the natural curl pattern and create frizz.

Instead, opt for a wide-toothed comb or your fingers to gently detangle your curls. Start from the bottom, and work your way up, being patient and gentle to prevent breakage.

3) Moisturize, moisturize, moisturize

Moisturise your curls daily, (Image via Pexels/Sarah Chai)

Curly hair tends to be dry, as the natural oils produced by the scalp struggle to move down the twists and turns of each strand. Moisture is key to keeping the curls healthy and defined.

Look for conditioners and styling products that are rich in moisture-locking ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter and natural oils. Deep conditioning treatments can also provide an extra boost of hydration.

4) Try different styling techniques

Different hair styling technique (Image via Unsplash / Gift Habeshaw)

Once your hair is moisturized, it's time to style those curls. There are several techniques you can try to enhance and define your natural curl pattern.

Some popular techniques include scrunching or wrapping your wet hair in a microfiber towel or t-shirt to enhance curl definition and minimize frizz. Experiment with different techniques to find what works best for your curls.

5) Dry your curls

Dry and maintain your curls. (Image via Unsplash/Noemie Roussel)

To avoid unwanted frizz and maintain the shape of your curls, it's important to dry your hair gently.

Instead of vigorously rubbing your hair with a regular towel - which can cause friction and breakage - try using a microfiber towel or a cotton t-shirt to blot excess moisture from your hair.

If you're in a hurry, you can also use a diffuser attachment on your blow dryer, set to low heat and low speed to dry your hair without disturbing the curl pattern.

6) Maintain your curls

To keep your curls looking their best, it's essential to establish a maintenance routine. Invest in a satin or silk pillowcase, as they create less friction and help preserve your curls overnight.

In the morning, you can refresh your curls by spritzing them with water to reactivate the product and gently scrunching them. Avoid touching your hair too much during the day to prevent frizz and maintain your style.

The curly girl method is a game-changer for anyone with wavy or curly hair looking to embrace their natural beauty.

By following the aforementioned simple curly girl method guidelines like avoiding harsh ingredients, moisturizing hair and using gentle styling techniques, you can transform your curls from frizzy to defined curls.