Easy ways to stay fit during the Coronavirus Pandemic:

Many people are finding it challenging to stay healthy and active while staying at home during the coronavirus pandemic. It can be tempting to stay in bed and to observe social media for hours. While this can pass the time, exercise is a better and great alternative to being a lazy body. Here are some exercises and great tips to stay healthy and fit while at home.

Common exercises to keep busy:

Squats- works on thigh muscles as well as glutes. Push-ups- works on the upper body and chest as well as biceps. This is a great compound workout. Planks- mainly for those who want to work on tightening ab muscles. Calf raises-works on strengthening calves while also working on balance.

Tips for stay healthy-

Exercise regularly(see above) Eat a healthy diet(see diet tips below) Maintain a routine- follow a simple routine to get your day started Meditate- take ten minutes every day in order to self reflect and put yourself in a quiet place to contemplate life. Talk to friends regularly- It is important not to distance yourself from others, but to come closer to your family and friends during this nationwide epidemic.

Diet Tips:

Eat a diet that consists of 1500 calories per day. This will help not to gain weight while maintaining a beautiful good looking body. Eat meals that have high greens and vegetables. The high amount of greens will bowel movement. Eat three meals a day to get and absorb the right amount of nutrients.

If you follow these tips and guidelines as well as exercises, you will look and feel like a brand new person. These exercises will also help to increase growth as well as development. Exercising is a great and efficient way to keep busy during this particular time.

