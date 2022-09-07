Green Tea: How Much Should You Drink Per Day?

Green tea is a non-fermented drink that is very rich in antioxidants. These bioactive substances confer several health advantages. It can safeguard your liver and cardiovascular system and help fend off some cancers.

Due to its powerful curative properties, green tea has stood the test of time since it was first discovered in China around 3000 B.C. It appears as though there is nothing a warm cup of green tea can't accomplish, from preventing cancer to eliminating foul breath.

But have you ever thought about the recommended daily intake of green tea?

There are a few things to consider when making your own green tea, even though it is a well-liked and relatively easy tea to brew. Specifically, you need to be careful about the quantity of cups of green tea you are consuming every day.

How Much Green Tea Is Advised?

There is conflicting evidence regarding the precise amount of green tea you should drink each day, according to studies on its health benefits.

Some research suggests that as little as one cup of coffee per day can have positive effects on health, while other studies suggest that five or more cups per day is the ideal amount.

Green tea can help lessen the risk of various diseases. However, the ideal amount to consume may depend on the condition.

Type 2 diabetes:

A retrospective observational study found that people who drank six or more cups of green tea per day were 33% less likely to get the disease than those who drank less than one cup per week.

Heart disease:

A review of nine studies revealed that daily consumption of one to three cups of green tea was associated with a lower risk of heart attack and stroke than daily consumption of less than one cup.

Breast cancer:

Two investigations revealed that women who started drinking more than three cups of green tea per day had a lower risk of their breast cancer returning.

According to the aforementioned studies, three to five cups of green tea per day are ideal.

However, it is crucial to keep in mind that some studies did not uncover a link between consuming green tea and a higher risk of disease, so these outcomes may differ from person to person.

The majority of studies have shown that green tea drinkers have superior health than non-drinkers.

How Much Green Tea Is Too Much?

Don't go overboard; three to six cups are manageable. The presence of caffeine is one main worry. Numerous people have sluggish caffeine metabolizers, sensitivity to it, or just a preference to stay away from caffeine sources.

The best part is that green tea only has 30 to 40 mg of caffeine per cup, compared to 95 to 165 mg in coffee. However, if you are extremely sensitive and discover that drinking green tea later in the day interferes with your ability to sleep, try to complete your last cup by 3 p.m. This way, you will have enough time to absorb the caffeine before going to bed.

Iron is a different issue for tea aficionados. Green tea contains tannins and caffeine that can inhibit the absorption of iron, particularly iron from plants.

Make sure to wait at least two hours after taking an iron supplement before drinking tea. Vegetarians and vegans who are iron-deficient should limit their coffee and tea consumption and routinely check their iron levels to make sure their lab results are improving.

Tea and other caffeinated drinks may need to be restricted or avoided by anyone who is sensitive to or allergic to caffeine, as well as anyone who is prone to anxiety or insomnia.

Compounds that are good for your health are abundant in green tea. It can aid in weight loss and lower your risk of developing a number of illnesses, including diabetes, heart disease, and cancer.

For the greatest health advantage, it appears that three to five cups should be consumed daily.

Some people may have issues with very large dosages of green tea, but overall, the advantages outweigh the disadvantages. In fact, increasing your green tea intake may significantly enhance your health. Your heart, mind, and, let's be honest, your entire body, will appreciate you!

