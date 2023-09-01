Grounding techniques to manage Anxiety and Dissociation

Grounding techniques are the need of the hour. Life get overwhelming at times, making us pushed away from reality or drowned in the endless sea of worries. At those moments of dissociation or anxiety, it's very easy to lose awareness of the present moment and feel detached from our current environment.

That's exactly where few grounding techniques comes into the picture – easy yet impactful techniques which assists us to course our way to the here and now. The present is everything, and yet we love to stay in the past or future.

Grounding techniques can be an important tool for your mental health. (Image via Pexels/ Shu Lei)

Identifying grounding techniques for Anxiety

Sometimes you need to slow down for your mental health. (Image via Freepik/ vectstock)

Grounding techniques are similar to an anchor for our brains, guides us to remain embedded in the present and retrieve control. In a world of chaos and uncertainty, grounding techniques provides a safe haven of tranquility. Here are a few effective grounding techniques:

1. 5-4-3-2-1 Technique

Employe your five senses by naming five distinct things you can set your eyes upon, four objects you can touch, three different things you are able hear, two things you are able to smell, and one you can taste. The 54321 method assists in shifting your focus away from anxious thought patterns towards the immediate reality.

2. Deep Breathing

Inhale fully through your nose, count till four, hold your breath for another four counts, and then exhale completely through your mouth while counting till four. Deep breathing calms nervous system and lowers the pace of anxiety.

3. Mindful observation

Look inwards. (Image via Freepik/ Vecstock)

Locate a silent place and pay attention to your surroundings. Notice different colors, forms, and textures of things around you. This method once again redirects your thoughts from stress to the beauty of existence around you and delivers you to the lap of the present moment.

4. Body Scan

Take a sit or lie down. Shut your eyes and gradually be attentive to each and every part of your body, starting from your head all the way up to your toes. Body scan meditation offers peacefulness and helps you to reconnect with your body.

Grounding Techniques for Dissociation

Give your body a chance to be connected. (Image via Freepik/ vecstock)

By establishing ourselves in the present moment, we can fight dissociation and anxiety with greater health and resilience. Here are a few grounding techniques for dissociation:

1. Name Your Surroundings

Whenever you feel detached, loudly describe your environment. This particular verbal acceptance assists in anchoring you to the present reality.

2. Physical Sensations

Move your hands in chilled water, feel the texture of a surface, or place an ice cube upon your palms. You may find these physical sensations very helpful in bringing you back to reality.

3. Self-Affirmations

Recite positive affirmations, like "I am here and now," "This is my reality," and "This very moment is eternity." Repeating these statements can remind you of existence and can tackle dissociative feelings.

Incorporating Grounding into Daily Life

These practices can be easily incorporated into your daily routine. (Image via Freepik/ vecstock)

Keeping grounding methods a part of your daily life can boost your well-being as well as resilience whenever anxiety or dissociation strikes. Make effective use of alerts or reminders on your smart phone to notify you to practice grounding all day.

Involve yourself in awareness based practices such as meditation or yoga on regular basis. These methods train your conscience to remain present and make grounding more instinctive. These are also long-term grounding practices that may take some time for you to incoprate.

Keep in mind, finding the right grounding technique that resonates with you may take some time to find. It's absolutely okay to try various self-help strategies until you reach for something which works best for you.

So, allow yourself a deep inhalation, feel the earth around you, and remind yourself that you are here and now!

Janvi Kapur is a counselor with a Master's degree in applied psychology with a specialization in clinical psychology.

